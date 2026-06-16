Taylor Morrison Names Mike Carlo Division President of Sarasota

Seasoned homebuilding executive aims for strategic growth and exceptional customer experience

SARASOTA, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison has named Mike Carlo as president of its Sarasota division. Carlo brings more than 25 years of experience in the homebuilding industry to his new role.

"Mike is a proven leader with an impressive track record of operational excellence and strategic growth across several homebuilders," said Area President Steve Kempton. "We are thrilled to welcome him to oversee our Sarasota division and are confident that his experience in driving growth, leading high-performing teams, and executing thoughtful land and sales strategies will further strengthen our position in the region."

Prior to Taylor Morrison, Carlo worked at Richmond American Homes for nearly nine years as Division President of Jacksonville and most recently Senior Division President of Orlando and Jacksonville. Previously, he was President of real estate investment and development firm CenterPoint Properties, LLC, in St. Johns, Florida, and Vice President of Sales and Vice President of Land Acquisition for Lennar's NE Florida operations. Carlo earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from University of Illinois and received his law degree from American University.

"I look forward to building upon the strong foundation the Sarasota team has established and continue delivering exceptional homes and customer experiences," said Carlo. "Taylor Morrison's commitment to quality, innovation, and culture deeply resonates with me and I'm enthusiastic to work alongside this talented group as we grow our presence and help more individuals achieve homeownership across the market."

Taylor Morrison's Sarasota division currently has seven open communities with plans to open two new Esplanade resort lifestyle communities over the next year: Esplanade at Wellen Park, which recently opened for sales, and Esplanade at Cammaray Lakewood Ranch in early 2027.

Located in Venice, Esplanade at Wellen Park will bring approximately 877 single-family homes to the area along with a range of planned amenities including resort-style pool and spa; Bahama Bar & Grill; The Resort Club, a state-of the art-amenity center with group fitness rooms, fitness equipment, and spa therapy suite; dog park; massage treatment room; tennis, pickleball, and bocce ball courts; and more. This new community will be a part of the 11,000-acre Wellen Park master plan, comprised of dynamic districts, friendly neighborhoods, and a vibrant downtown.

Esplanade at Cammaray is Taylor Morrison's third Esplanade community in Lakewood Ranch and will bring 1,200 single-family homes and condos to the region. The gated community will feature planned amenities including a resort-style pool and spa with towel service and poolside cabanas; Culinary Center with multiple dining experiences; Wellness Center; trail systems; state-of-the-art fitness center; tennis, pickleball, and bocce ball courts; signature spa services; Bahama Bar; event lawn, and more.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade and Yardly. From 2016-2026, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our long-standing commitment to sustainable operations is highlighted in our annual Sustainability and Belonging Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

CONTACT: Erin Kristick

(480) 840-8108

[email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Morrison