Taylor Morrison to Enter the South Carolina Upstate Area with Braxton Ridge Community

National homebuilder to expand into Greenville and Spartanburg, SC

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Most Trusted® Home Builder, Taylor Morrison, is entering the Greenville, SC, and Spartanburg, SC, markets with its upcoming Braxton Ridge community in Fountain Inn, SC.

Taylor Morrison is beginning development immediately after acquiring this first parcel. Upon completion, Braxton Ridge will bring approximately 33 homes to the growing area. Taylor Morrison is looking to expand rapidly within these new markets in the coming years by deploying its customer-centric approach and successful product lineup catering to a multitude of buyer profiles.

"We're looking forward to bringing our trusted brand and thoughtfully designed homes to a market that offers such strong development potential and continued growth opportunities through this initial Braxton Ridge community," said Taylor Morrison Charlotte Regional President Andrew Bodary. "This first land acquisition in the South Carolina Upstate area will mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Taylor Morrison."

Braxton Ridge is located off Hunter Road in Fountain Inn, SC. The homes will range from approximately 3,100 to 4,200 square feet with up to 5 bedrooms, 3- to 4-baths and 2- to 3-car garages. Each of the floorplans will offer buyers the option to personalize design selections or take advantage of Taylor Morrison's Canvas collections, which takes the guesswork out of interior design by allowing home-shoppers to choose from curated collections that fit their personal taste, hand-selected by design professionals. Homes will start in the $500s, offering open-concept floor plans with curated design selections.

Taylor Morrison is also exploring introducing its highly successful resort lifestyle brand, Esplanade, to this new market, where current buyers and those moving to the area would experience its signature resort-style amenities not yet offered in the Upstate area.

"While we're in the early stages of this expansion, we're excited to see Taylor Morrison's presence grow in the community with future developments and offer rewarding career opportunities to build a local team," added Bodary.

Following impressive ratings from its team members, Taylor Morrison has been Certified™ as a Great Place To Work®. This prestigious award is based solely on employee participation and their anonymous, authentic feedback about the workplace. Taylor Morrison has fulfilling career opportunities available in Greenville, SC. To learn more, please visit careers.taylormorrison.com/.

To learn more about current Charlotte division communities, please visit taylormorrison.com/nc/charlotte.

Taylor Morrison was represented in the transaction by Clay Driggers and Whit Cox with Land Advisors Organization's Greenville office.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade and Yardly. From 2016-2026, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our long-standing commitment to sustainable operations is highlighted in our annual Sustainability and Belonging Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

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SOURCE Taylor Morrison