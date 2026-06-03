TBRx and BrainTap Sports Announce Game-Changing Collaboration to Enhance Athletic Performance and Recovery

TBRx founder Alex Guerrero and client Tom Brady, both BrainTap users, embrace brain-focused recovery as the next frontier in athletic performance.

NEW BERN, N.C., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TBRx, the high-performance wellness and recovery system, founded by Alex Guerrero, and trusted by seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady and performance authority Dr. Peter Cummings, today announced a strategic collaboration with BrainTap Sports, a leader in brain fitness and neuro-recovery technology for athletes. All three are long-time BrainTap users.

Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero at a recent event. TBRx, founded by Guerrero, and BrainTap Sports have announced a strategic partnership to integrate advanced brain fitness, recovery, and performance optimization technologies into the TBRx athlete development platform. Both Brady and Guerrero are longtime BrainTap users and advocates of brain-focused recovery.

This partnership unites two performance-driven innovators with a shared mission: to give athletes at every level access to science-backed tools that enhance recovery, accelerate mental clarity, and optimize peak performance.

TBRx has built its reputation by delivering results at the highest level of sport. After integrating BrainTap Sports' proprietary brainwave entrainment technology into its performance ecosystem, TBRx identified measurable gains in cognitive recovery, stress reduction, and readiness — critical drivers of sustained excellence.

Clinical research supporting BrainTap's technology demonstrates quantifiable physiological impact. In controlled studies, a single 20-minute BrainTap session was associated with a 22% increase in heart rate variability (HRV) — a key indicator of recovery and nervous system balance — and up to a 38% reduction in stress index, alongside measurable improvements in sleep quality and restorative brainwave activity. These metrics are directly linked to improved recovery speed, mental clarity, and performance resilience under pressure.

"Peak performance begins in the brain," said Patrick K. Porter, PhD and Founder of BrainTap. "Our collaboration with TBRx validates what elite performers already understand — when you train and recover the brain with the same intention as the body, you unlock a new level of consistency and competitive edge."

Alex Guerrero, Co-Founder of TBRx, emphasized the importance of innovation in recovery science. "TBRx is committed to identifying the most advanced tools available for athletes. When we experienced the impact of BrainTap firsthand — particularly in recovery speed, mental clarity, and overall performance readiness — it became clear this was a natural alignment. The results speak for themselves."

Dr. Peter Cummings, co-founder of TBRx, is a Harvard-trained, triple board-certified physician-neuroscientist and performance specialist whose work focuses on brain health, recovery, and cognitive performance in high-demand athletic environments. He added, "At the highest levels of sport, recovery is neurological as much as it is physical. BrainTap's ability to measurably improve autonomic balance and stress recovery makes it an essential component of modern performance optimization."

Tom Brady, 7-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback and long-time user of BrainTap, commented: "Longevity and performance aren't accidental — they're built through smart, consistent recovery. Mental fitness is just as important as physical training. Technologies like BrainTap help athletes reset, refocus, and perform at their highest level."

The collaboration positions BrainTap Sports as an integrated solution within the TBRx recovery framework, delivering comprehensive mind-body optimization designed to meet the demands of modern athletes — from professionals to aspiring competitors.

As performance science continues to evolve, this partnership marks a pivotal moment in bridging neurological optimization with elite athletic training — redefining how athletes recover, prepare, and compete.

About BrainTap & BrainTap Sports

BrainTap is a global leader in brain fitness and mental wellness technology, delivering science-backed solutions to improve sleep, reduce stress, enhance focus, and optimize performance. Used by health professionals, performance coaches, and athletes worldwide, BrainTap combines guided audio brainwave entrainment with proprietary light therapy to support long-term brain health. BrainTap Sports is the company's athletic performance division, helping athletes train their brains with the same intensity and intention as their bodies.

About TBRx

TBRx, co-founded by Alex Guerrero and Dr. Peter Cummings, is a science-driven performance and recovery system designed to help athletes train smarter, recover faster, and extend their competitive longevity. Built on a comprehensive Total Body Recovery methodology, TBRx integrates advanced therapies and performance protocols to optimize physical resilience, cognitive clarity, and overall durability. Trusted by elite competitors, TBRx delivers a structured approach to sustaining peak performance both in season and beyond.

SOURCE BrainTap Technologies