BrainTap Sports Officially Launches, Helping Athletes Train Smarter, Compete Stronger, and Recover Faster

Press conference unveils neuroscience-driven training built to sharpen focus, accelerate recovery, and redefine competitive edge.

NEW BERN, N.C., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainTap officially launched BrainTap Sports with a live press conference on Friday, February 6, introducing a bold new neuroscience-driven performance initiative designed to give athletes a measurable mental edge in focus, recovery, and competitive readiness.

The event marked the first public unveiling of BrainTap Sports and featured several speakers including Patrick Porter, PhD, founder of BrainTap; DelRae Messer, National Director of Relationship Management for BrainTap Sports; Brian Haukoos, co-founder and CEO of H4 Sports Academy, and Ernie Martin, Marketing Director for BrainTap, who moderated the event.

The participants outlined how BrainTap applies guided neuroplasticity, audio brainwave entrainment, and proprietary light therapy—delivered through the platform's headset and mobile app—to help athletes regulate the nervous system, sharpen mental clarity, improve sleep, and recover more efficiently between training and competition.

"With BrainTap Sports, we've specifically targeted the needs of the athlete," said Dr. Porter. "After a workout, the brain creates something called BDNF, which is brain derived neurotrophic factor. You can think of it as Miracle-Gro for the brain, and it creates neuroplasticity. BrainTap enhances neuroplasticity, helping athletes more easily take what they learned in training and translate it to their field of play.

"Brain Tap is designed to bring energy to the resource you need most — your brain," continued Dr. Porter. "Because everything about your sport, your legs, your arms, your body doesn't do anything until your brain says do it."

Messer described the athlete-centered philosophy driving the platform, stating "Our focus in sports is simple. We want to support our athletes as a whole human, mentally, physically, emotionally, across every stage of performance." She added, "We believe mental performance and recovery should not be reserved for a few, but available to all athletes committed to growth."

From a performance training perspective, Haukoos shared practical implementation insights: "We talk a lot about being able to flip the switch and be at your best when your best is required." He continued, "With BrainTap, the simplicity of adding the headset and listening to the audio really is a game changer for a lot of athletes."

The initial BrainTap Sports athlete roster, and their respective landing pages, includes:

Beyond the roster, BrainTap technology is already used by Super Bowl–winning quarterbacks, NBA players, and Olympic athletes. Additional athlete-specific sessions, performance insights, and partnership announcements will roll out in the coming weeks.

A full recording of the BrainTap Sports press conference is available to view online via the link here (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ea5JHuqWLCf-Ho9mGH68x3isDQXNq2ov/view?usp=sharing)

About BrainTap & BrainTap Sports

BrainTap is a global leader in brain fitness and mental wellness technology, delivering science-backed solutions to improve sleep, reduce stress, enhance focus, and optimize performance. Used by health professionals, performance coaches, and athletes worldwide, BrainTap combines guided audio brainwave entrainment with proprietary light therapy to support long-term brain health. BrainTap Sports is the company's athletic performance division, helping athletes train their brains with the same intensity and intention as their bodies.

Learn more at: braintap.com/sports

