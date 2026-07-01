TCC Expands Retail Footprint Through Acquisition of More Than 30 Stores

Verizon Authorized Retailer Strengthens Northeast Presence Through Strategic Acquisition

Deal Reinforces Company's Long-Term Growth and Commitment to Exceptional Customer Experiences

FISHERS, Ind., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCC, a Verizon authorized retailer and a subsidiary of Round Room, LLC, announces the acquisition of 36 retail locations from R Wireless, further expanding its national footprint and reinforcing the company's long-term growth strategy.

Effective July 1, the acquisition strengthens TCC's presence throughout the Northeast, expanding its retail footprint and creating new opportunities to serve customers across the region. The newly acquired stores span across five states including: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. In addition to the new stores, TCC will welcome over 100 R Wireless employees into their family.

"This is a milestone acquisition for TCC and another major step in our long-term growth strategy," said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room. "Beyond expanding our footprint, what excites us most is the opportunity to welcome these new communities to TCC and share who we are as a company, including our commitment to giving back and making a positive impact where we live and work."

To ensure a seamless transition, more than 100 members of TCC's sales team will support the newly acquired locations. They will be joined by a significant number of Store Support team members who will provide hands-on assistance with infrastructure, operations and onboarding. The strategic investment is further amplified by the strong and sustainable Verizon infrastructure that already exists in the area, enabling TCC to provide more opportunities for customers to bring their mobile and home services together.

"The future of TCC has never been brighter," said Moorehead. "As we grow our network, we're committed to investing in our people, enhancing our operations, and delivering the exceptional service our customers have come to expect. This acquisition positions us for continued success, and we're excited about what comes next."

With this company milestone, TCC's store count reaches 594, putting Round Room's total store count at 1,402. The acquisition also builds on a recent key appointment, the promotion of Jeff Falk to Area Vice President for the Northeast region. Previously serving as a regional director, Falk lives in the area and is actively involved in his community, making him well positioned to support TCC's teams, customers, and overall continued growth.

TCC operates under parent company Round Room, LLC, a holding company of emerging technologies and businesses in the wireless space. The Verizon wireless retailer operates nearly 600 locations across the U.S., employing more than 2,000 people and serving thousands of customers every day.

Supported by over 400 communities, TCC actively invests in local and national causes. Community giveback initiatives are a core part of Round Room and each of its entities' DNA as the company regularly organizes events that leave a positive impact on the communities it serves. On a larger, national scale, they host quarterly initiatives that support teachers, pet rescues and those affected by domestic violence. In addition to these collective events, Round Room has donated more than $11M through its community grant program where stores have supported over 2,000 nonprofit organizations, hospitals, and more. This culture of giving also strengthens the company, earning TCC national recognition for their positive work environment and industry-leading employee satisfaction.

To learn more about TCC, visit www.TCCRocks.com.

About Round Room, LLC

Founded on a mission and deep commitment of giving back to employees, customers, and the communities it serves, Round Room is one of the largest Verizon-authorized retailers in the U.S. Its collective portfolio of brands includes TCC, Wireless Zone, and Culture of Good. With more than 1,400 TCC and Wireless Zone retail locations across 43 states, Round Room has donated more than $11M to various causes through ongoing giveback initiatives. The company's efforts have also been recognized through the Top Workplaces USA 2025 award and Top Workplaces Culture Excellence award. To learn more about Round Room, visit www.RoundRoom.com.

About TCC

Founded in 1991, TCC is a Verizon wireless retailer that operates nearly 600 locations from coast to coast and employs upwards of 2,200 people. As a certified 'Culture of Good' company, TCC encourages employees to give back in every community it serves through its Community Grant program, volunteer opportunities, and local philanthropic events. TCC has been recognized with several notable awards including Inc. Magazine's Best in Business, Top Workplaces USA, and Glassdoor's Best Places to Work. To learn more about TCC or to find a location near you, visit www.TCCRocks.com. For more information about TCC's parent company, Round Room, LLC, visit www.RoundRoom.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ethan Gutstein, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300

SOURCE TCC