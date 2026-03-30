TCC Appoints New Executive Vice President of Sales; Announces Strategic District Realignment to Support Continued Growth

Verizon Authorized Retailer Names Suzanne Alaniz as Executive Vice President of Sales

Five Longtime Regional Directors Promoted to Area Vice Presidents of Realigned Territories

FISHERS, Ind., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCC, a Verizon authorized retailer, has appointed Suzanne Alaniz as Executive Vice President of Sales as part of a strategic realignment of its sales leadership structure. These changes enhance regional oversight and position the company for continued expansion across the U.S.

Suzanne Alaniz, Executive Vice President of Sales at TCC

Alaniz brings more than 17 years of experience with Verizon, where she rose from a customer service representative to senior leadership roles. Throughout her career, she has developed expertise across financial, operational, and technical disciplines. In her new position, Alaniz oversees sales for TCC's national footprint of more than 500 stores, leading nearly 2,000 employees from frontline team members to senior leaders. She plays a key role in shaping sales strategies that align with the company's mission and values.

"My career started on the sales floor, so I understand firsthand the impact our frontline teams have on the customer experience and our overall success," said Alaniz. "What drew me to TCC is its commitment to people, both employees and the communities we serve. As we continue to grow, my focus is on supporting our teams and ensuring they have the support they need to succeed."

This leadership expansion reflects TCC's commitment to building a structure that supports both operational excellence and a strong people-first culture. As part of this transition, the company has promoted five, longtime Regional Directors to Area Vice Presidents, now overseeing newly aligned territories and reporting directly to Alaniz. Each leader brings years of experience within TCC, and a strong track record of performance and team development.

Newly appointed Area Vice Presidents include:

Damion Delph oversees the Central and Southwest regions. He was also the recipient of TCC's "Employee of the Year" award in 2021.

Jeff Falk oversees the Northeast region, region, following over a decade of leadership and growth with TCC.

Bertarius Peterson oversees the Southeast and Atlantic regions. He was also the recipient of TCC's "Employee of the Year" award in 2019.

Shawn Stemmler oversees the Midwest and Pacific regions. He was a finalist for TCC's "Employee of the Year" award in 2025.

Sara Vinup oversees the Great Lakes region. She was a finalist for TCC's "Employee of the Year" award multiple times.

TCC operates under parent company Round Room, LLC, a holding company of emerging technologies and businesses in the wireless space. The Verizon wireless retailer operates over 500 locations across the U.S., employing nearly 2,000 people and serving thousands of customers every day.

"Suzanne's leadership journey, combined with her operational expertise and passion, makes her the right person to lead our sales organization into its next phase of growth," said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room. "At the same time, promoting these five leaders isn't just a structural change – it demonstrates our investment in our people and building a leadership team that can drive results and strengthen the business at every level."

TCC, supported by over 400 communities, actively invests in local and national causes. Community giveback initiatives are a core part of Round Room and each of its entities' DNA as the company regularly organizes events that leave positive impacts on the communities it serves. On a larger, national scale, they host quarterly initiatives that support teachers, pet rescues and those affected by domestic violence. In addition to these collective events, Round Room has donated more than $8M through its community grant program where stores have supported over 1,600 nonprofit organizations, hospitals, and more. This culture of giving also strengthens the company, earning TCC national recognition for their positive work environment and industry-leading employee satisfaction.

To learn more about TCC, visit www.TCCRocks.com.

About Round Room, LLC

Founded on a mission and deep commitment of giving back to employees, customers, and the communities it serves, Round Room is one of the largest Verizon-authorized retailers in the U.S. Its collective portfolio of brands includes TCC, Wireless Zone, and Culture of Good. With more than 1,200 TCC and Wireless Zone retail locations across 43 states, Round Room has donated more than $8M to various causes through ongoing giveback initiatives. The company's efforts have also been recognized through the Top Workplaces USA 2025 award and Top Workplaces Culture Excellence award. To learn more about Round Room, visit www.RoundRoom.com.

About TCC

Founded in 1991, TCC is a Verizon wireless retailer that operates over 500 locations from coast to coast and employs upwards of 1,900 people. As a certified 'Culture of Good' company, TCC encourages employees to give back in every community it serves through its Community Grant program, volunteer opportunities, and local philanthropic events. TCC has been recognized with several notable awards including Inc. Magazine's Best in Business, Top Workplaces USA, and Glassdoor's Best Places to Work. To learn more about TCC or to find a location near you, visit www.TCCRocks.com. For more information about TCC's parent company, Round Room, LLC, visit www.RoundRoom.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Taylor Castro, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300

SOURCE TCC