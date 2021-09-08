TCL Enhances its XL Collection with an 85" TV That Was Truly Made to Marvel - the X9, Featuring OD Zero Mini-LED Technology

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling television brands and leading technology companies, today announced details of the first TV with TCL's third-generation of mini-LED backlight, OD Zero™ display technology. TCL's new 85" OD Zero mini-LED powered 8K TV – the X9 – is a marvel of technology that delivers revolutionary optics, ultra-thin design, and immersive premium audio combined with the personalized experience of Google TV™. The X9 joins TCL's XL Collection – a unique selection of TVs exceeding 80" that deliver larger-than-life home entertainment with varying features that fit any big-screen home theater.

A pioneer in delivering sharp contrast and brilliant brightness with mini-LEDs, TCL continues to take the lead with its 3rd generation of mini-LED backlight. OD Zero technology combines TCL's latest mini-LED backlight technology, driven by its skilled in-house development and vast expertise in display engineering, to deliver an incredibly thin display with tens of thousands of mini-LEDs and thousands of Contrast Control Zones™ for striking brightness, precision contrast, and smooth uniformity. The zero represents the measurement of distance between TCL's mini-LED backlight layer and the LCD display layer. In another industry first for TCL, that distance has now been reduced to a remarkable 0 mm to create an ultra-slim high-performance panel in the X9. Combining its smallest mini-LEDs with OD Zero technology features optics that are more compact and require less space inside the cabinet, the X9 is TCL's thinnest QLED TV yet.

The 85" TCL X9 features exceptional 8K display resolution with over 33 million pixels for brilliant 8K clarity that's four times the sharpness of 4K TVs. With a planned certification by the 8K Association, every frame on the X9 is intelligently enhanced by TCL's AiPQ Engine™ technology which uses machine-learning to dynamically adjust color, contrast, and clarity as you watch for an unrivaled 8K HDR experience with three core picture quality algorithms - Smart 8K HDR for vibrant color, Smart 8K Upscaling for sharp clarity, and Smart 8K Contrast for dramatic depth.

In addition to impressive display performance, TCL's new X9 delivers a room-defining listening experience featuring powerful Onkyo-tuned drivers to create an immersive soundstage paired with Dolby Atmos® 3D audio processing for high-fidelity sound that surrounds. With 25 speaker drivers combined to faithfully reproduce rich, object-based audio across 5.1.2 channels and use a unique acoustic design so side speakers are reflected toward the audience to create an incredibly wide soundstage. Components share a singular design language, encased in brushed anodized aluminum housing and accented with piano black finishes, and a versatile integrated stand that can be configured for any environment as a floor stand, table stand, or wall mount. Plus, the TV's FullView edge-to-edge glass blends seamlessly so that beautiful sound, bold design, and boundless performance intersect to make the X9 the centerpiece of any living room.

"As an innovator in mini-LED backlight technology, I'm proud to say that TCL is reaffirming its leadership in the television industry by revolutionizing high performance TVs to bring the distance between the mini-LED and the LCD to zero for the ultimate display of contrast and luminance. The X9 is TCL's most premium model, crowning our new XL Collection, and represents a significant shift in content consumption where consumers are seeking out large-size, powerful televisions that can exceed today's movie-going experience to bring premium cinematic moments directly into their home," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "Being the number two selling brand of TVs in the United States and one of only three global TV brands with full vertical integration, we are well poised to continue expanding big-screen production capacity for larger televisions with world-class imaging technology and driving deeper success for our home entertainment business overall."

TCL's X9 also meets the needs and high standards of gamers demanding seamless game-play with low latency, Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Game Mode features for a smoother, optimized gaming experience. In addition, Natural Motion 480 delivers exceptionally smooth clarity during fast action scenes and users can connect all their favorite devices through the four HDMI inputs including two HDMI 2.1 ports, and one eARC to easily sync audio and video sources.

For more impactful and engaging visual experiences, the powerful X9 will feature Quantum Dot (QLED) wide color technology to provide exceptionally vivid and lifelike picture performance. With a measured 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 Hollywood reference color space, QLED color technology delivers more than a billion colors with greater accuracy, better brightness, and wider color volume, matching the format used by most cinema screens and Hollywood content creators. The 85" OD Zero mini-LED TV also boasts TCL's Contrast Control Zones™ technology which optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. Engineered for superior 8K picture clarity, the X9 will benefit from HDR Pro Pack - allowing consumers to enjoy incredible brightness, contrast, and amazingly lifelike color and detail with support for Dolby Vision®, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG.

TCL's X9 with Google TV will deliver a content-first interface that is built around the consumer and what they love to watch. Designed to help users easily browse and discover new favorites with recommendations based on previous watch history, saved content and what's trending, Google TV brings effortless entertainment by aggregating movies and shows across all services in one place and features the intuitive hands-free voice control. For the first time, an XL Collection model can now benefit from Google Assistant to search through 700,000+ movies as well as TV shows, answer questions, manage smart home devices, and more. The TCL X9 even houses a pop-up camera for big-screen video chats that descends automatically into the TV cabinet after the call.

Launching in select global markets first, the TCL X9 85" 8K OD Zero Mini-LED TV (X925PRO) will be available in North America later this year for $9,999.99.

About TCL

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more®. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, helps TCL deliver innovation for all.

