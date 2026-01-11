TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro Wins the Eye-Care Display Technology Gold Award

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leader in display technology, is proud to announce that the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro smartphone has been awarded the prestigious Eye-Care Display Technology Gold Award at the 2025-2026 Global Top Brands Awards Ceremony during CES 2026 and received multiple recognitions, including the 2026 CES Picks Awards, and accolades from global leading media. TCL NXTPAPER smartphones have won CES Innovation Awards in 2024 and 2025 and 2025 IFA Innovation Award. Together, these honors reinforce TCL's leadership in human-centric display technology and its commitment to "Technology for Good".

Founded by International Data Group (IDG) and supported by International Data Corporation (IDC) and top consumer electronics trade media TWICE, the Global Top Brands Awards selection recognize industry leaders through rigorous evaluation for their technological innovation and market expansion, affirming their leading global positions.

Designed to deliver ultimate eye-comfort viewing experience for everyday digital life, NXTPAPER has undergone significant evolution since its debut in 2021, now entering its fourth generation. NXTPAPER 4.0 elevates eye comfort to a new horizon through a comprehensive eye-care solution integrated seven core technologies across both hardware and software. Its continued recognition at CES and IFA, two of the world's most influential technology exhibitions, highlights the global industry's validation of TCL's long-term innovation path in display technology.

With TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro, TCL is strategically expanding the availability of NXTPAPER eye-care technology to more users, bringing certified eye comfort to a broader audience and advancing NXTPAPER for All.

Whether under bright sunlight or in subdued evening settings, indoors or outdoors, TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro delivers exceptional all-day-long, day-to-night eye comfort across diverse usage scenarios, intelligently adapting to both the environment and the user's natural circadian rhythm, offering truly soothing, stable and natural visual experience to keep users refreshed and focused throughout the day. For those who prioritize visual health while deeply immersed in their digital life, this device is not just a smartphone—it's a gateway to a healthier, more comfortable way of seeing the world, offering unparalleled true-to-life clarity and color accuracy without annoying glare or reflection, even under harsh lights, all while staying incredibly gentle on eyes by reducing harmful blue light and intelligently adjusting brightness to ease eye discomfort during prolonged use or in dim light environments.

As digital life continues to permeate every aspect of human experience, TCL remains dedicated to leading this transformation responsibly: building a future where technology not only enhances life, but also truly cares. Moving forward, TCL will continue to redefine the boundaries of innovation, empowering users to see, create, and connect in ways that are healthier, smarter, and more inspiring.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, audio devices, smart home products and appliances, and mobile products including mobile phones, tablets, smart connected devices.

