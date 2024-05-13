TCL Introduces World's Largest 115" QD-Mini LED TV, the New Ultimate Home Theater

Top Electronics Brand Brings the Movie Theater Home with an Industry-First Mega Screen Size for a Truly Immersive Experience

IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL ®, one of the world's best-selling and leading consumer electronics companies, today announced pricing and availability for its biggest and brightest television – the all-new 115" Q Class QM89 TV model. After changing the paradigm in ultra large TV with its suite of 98" offerings, TCL continues to lead the space with a mega 115" screen size, which is the world's largest QD-Mini LED TV. This latest addition establishes another "first" for TCL, topping the brand's award-winning portfolio with premium performance and an immersive experience powered by advanced technology that is truly second to none.

TCL's Q Class provides the very best combination of quality, technology and value, utilizing industry leading innovation. With massive investments in big screen LCD and Mini LED development and production, vertical integration gives TCL the advantage to redefine home entertainment with ultra large, feature-packed televisions. While TCL's 98" TV offerings can satisfy virtually any cinephile or sports enthusiast in the family room, the 115" QM89 is TCL's top-of-the-line QD-Mini LED TV for those looking to create or upgrade their theater room with an elevated viewing experience. The new Q Class ultimate home theater incorporates an incredible 20,000 dimming zones, precisely controlled by TCL's most powerful AiPQ ULTRA Processor. This advanced processor brings more horsepower for unmatched picture performance – stunning, life-like imagery across a grand, vibrant screen. Pairing its massive screen size with impressive sound, TCL adds a new Onkyo 6.2.2 channel speaker system for high-end audio capabilities.

"We are so excited to deliver a unique and very premium viewing experience to discerning consumers for the first time, as entertainment demands call for larger screens. Whether you're tuned into a playoff game or a blockbuster movie, watching any content on our 115" QM89 TV will be life changing as you're completely immersed in the content," said Chris Hamdorf, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, TCL. "As the Official TV Partner of the NFL and a top two best-selling TV brand in the U.S. for five consecutive years, TCL continues to expand its big-screen production capacity to make the largest television screens with best-in-class imaging technology."

The TCL Q Class 115" QM89 TV includes the following features:

NEW QD-Mini LED ULTRA with 20,000 dimming zones

QD-Mini LED ULTRA with 20,000 dimming zones NEW High Brightness ULTIMATE LED backlight with up to 5,000 peak nits

High Brightness ULTIMATE LED backlight with up to 5,000 peak nits NEW QLED ULTRA for a higher color gamut with more accurate color

QLED ULTRA for a higher color gamut with more accurate color Anti-Glare screen

NEW TCL AiPQ ULTRA Processor for huge, yet pristine images

TCL AiPQ ULTRA Processor for huge, yet pristine images NEW Onkyo 6.2.2 multi-channel speaker system

Onkyo 6.2.2 multi-channel speaker system NEW NEXTGEN TV & Wi-Fi 6

NEXTGEN TV & Wi-Fi 6 NEW custom install capability

"If you want the best choice for a stunning and impactful TV in your family room, get the 98" QM8. However, if you have a dedicated theater room, the 115" QM89 will create the ultimate home theater," said Scott Ramirez, Vice President, Product Marketing and Development, TCL. "There is simply nothing that can compete with the size and picture quality of the new TCL 115" QM89. With a mega-size screen, advanced QD-Mini LED optics, an incredible 20,000 dimming zones, up to 5,000 nits peak, the advanced TCL AiPQ ULTRA Processor, and now custom install capability, the 115" QM89 truly stands alone, and will never fail to impress."

The new TCL 115" Q Class (115QM891G) will be available soon for $26,999.99 MSRP.

