TCL Expands U.S. HVAC Portfolio at AHR Expo 2026

Top Electronics Manufacturer Blows Away the Competition with

Innovative Solutions for Every Room

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL ®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, will feature its air conditioning and HVAC division at the International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition (AHR Expo), in Las Vegas February 2-4, 2026. Showcasing its North America and global HVAC portfolio on the biggest stage in the industry, TCL Comfort & HVAC is bringing its premium heating and cooling solutions to suit both commercial and residential needs.

"HVAC isn't just equipment, but rather it's a complete ecosystem built for real homes in the real world. That's why TCL is stepping in with solutions engineered for every climate and every application," said Rodrigo Teixeira, General Manager, TCL Comfort & HVAC. "At AHR Expo 2026, we're showing the industry how to deliver comfort solutions for everyone, with the winning formula of a local focus, powered by global scale, innovation, and manufacturing excellence."

TCL 2026: Broad HVAC Portfolio for Every Need

TCL's portfolio is designed to address evolving efficiency standards, electrification trends, and contractor demand for flexibility and performance - a range that enables support of applications from single and multi-family homes and apartments to light commercial buildings and large-scale commercial projects, all under a single, globally recognized brand. Additionally, these introductions build on TCL's existing strengths in inverter technology, vertically integrated system development, and refrigerant transition readiness, supporting A2L next-generation refrigerants.

Key highlights include:

New Cold-Climate Ductless Heat Pump Platforms

Expanded high-capacity and multi-zone cold-climate systems delivering rated heating performance down to low ambient temperatures, addressing northern U.S. and Canadian market requirements.

Expanded Multi-Zone and Light Commercial Offerings

New outdoor unit configurations, higher capacity options, and broader indoor unit compatibility designed to simplify system design across residential and light commercial applications for systems that can run up to 6 indoor units for 1 outdoor unit, with cold climate capability.

Next-Generation Unitary Inverter Systems

Including the new 15.2 SEER2 addition to the Advantage series of inverter heat pump systems, premium wall-mounted front return AHUs for multi-family applications, auto voltage air handlers, and high-efficiency gas furnace solutions with ultra-low NOx options.

TMV6 Intelligent VRF

A full VRF lineup featuring modular configurations, extended piping lengths, multiple indoor unit types, advanced redundancy for emergency operations, and noise-reduction technologies positioning TCL for larger commercial applications.

FreshIN 3.0 and VoxIN premium mini-split platforms, that translate TCL's technology lead into unique consumer features, including the latest in fresh air intake technology and in-device voice control that can recognize thousands of words.

"TCL is well on its way to becoming a household name and we're proud to also be the fastest growing room AC brand in the industry," said Michael Stiltner, National Business Development Director, TCL Comfort & HVAC. "In addition to driving that growth, we strive to be great business partners to work with in the HVAC channel and we look forward to connecting with all the key players at AHR Expo."

Built for the U.S. Market, Backed by Global Scale

TCL brings together leading global manufacturing scale and R&D resources with a growing North American footprint, including multiple U.S. distribution centers, dedicated technical support, and localized R&D, product development and application support in the central U.S.

The company also ships millions of HVAC units annually across global markets and continues to invest in U.S.-specific product development, logistics performance, and customer support, reinforcing long-term commitment to contractors, distributors, and partners.

Experience TCL at AHR Expo 2026

Attendees are invited to visit TCL Comfort & HVAC at AHR Expo 2026, Booth #SL2604 to experience the company's latest HVAC innovations, speak with product and technical experts, and learn how TCL is expanding its role as a trusted HVAC solutions provider for North America and beyond.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

About TCL Comfort & HVAC

TCL Comfort & HVAC is the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning business of TCL, a global technology brand serving customers in more than 160 countries and regions. Leveraging vertically integrated manufacturing, advanced inverter technology, and a growing North American infrastructure, TCL delivers innovative, efficient, and reliable HVAC solutions designed for modern living.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

