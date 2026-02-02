TCL Introduces Tiered All-Inverter Ducted Heat Pump Platform for the U.S. Market

New Unitary Heat Pump Systems Deliver Scalable Efficiency, Enhanced Comfort, and Cold-Climate Performance Through U.S.-Led Product Development

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL ®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, today introduces its all-inverter unitary ducted heat pump platforms developed specifically for the U.S. residential and light commercial market at the International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition (AHR Expo). TCL's Comfort & HVAC division brings a multi-tier portfolio of inverter-driven ducted heat pump systems that are scalable, efficient, high- performance, and quiet.

Entering one of the fastest-growing HVAC categories in North America, TCL's investment in unitary ducted inverter heat pumps brings a modular, multi-tier inverter heat pump platform to meet the requirements of U.S.-based regulatory guidance, and real-world installation needs.

"TCL's new heat pump platforms not only meet the needs of the U.S. market but offer premium design and build for the most discerning installers," said Rodrigo Teixeira, General Manager, TCL Comfort & HVAC. "By offering multiple performance tiers on a common inverter architecture, we're giving distributors and contractors more flexibility, better comfort, and a clear path to higher efficiency while also positioning TCL as a leading unitary heat pump manufacturer."

Attendees are invited to visit TCL Comfort & HVAC at AHR Expo 2026, Booth #SL2604 to experience the company's latest HVAC innovations, speak with product and technical experts, and learn how TCL is expanding its role as a trusted HVAC solutions provider for North America and beyond.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

About TCL Comfort & HVAC

TCL Comfort & HVAC is the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning business of TCL, a global technology brand serving customers in more than 160 countries and regions. Leveraging vertically integrated manufacturing, advanced inverter technology, and a growing North American infrastructure, TCL delivers innovative, efficient, and reliable HVAC solutions designed for modern living.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TCL North America