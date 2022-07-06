T.D. Jakes Foundation, in Partnership with the Dallas Mavericks, Awards $110,000 in Scholarships to 11 Graduates of the Distinctively Debs Program

Scholarship recipients will become IWIN Scholars

DALLAS, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T.D. Jakes Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to building bridges to opportunity for underserved populations around the world, in partnership with the Dallas Mavericks, has awarded $110,000 in scholarships to 11 college-bound seniors. The Foundation and the Mavericks' Take ACTION! program, which is designed to create lasting change, awarded $10,000 scholarships to each of the 11 graduates of the Distinctively Debs program, which offers training to girls and young women (ages 10 to 17) who have demonstrated academic excellence and serve as strong members of their communities.

In addition to receiving the scholarships, the graduates of the Distinctively Debs program, founded by Serita Jakes, will become IWIN Scholars, named for the T.D. Jakes Foundation's International Women of Influence Network (IWIN), a group of top executives and C-Suite leaders from across the country and around the world.

"With these scholarships, we are not only investing in these 11 remarkable young women; we are helping to shape future leaders," said T.D. Jakes Foundation President & CEO Hattie Hill. We're so proud of these students for all they have accomplished and hope that these scholarships will provide them opportunities to succeed in college and beyond."

The 11 scholarship winners are:

Zoe Barfi

Eve Franks

Leah Glover

Jordan Hightower

Latrinity Jefferson

Kennedy Johnson

Nyani Kelly

Alyssa Norvell

Zion Rush

Candice Shields

Tiffany Weatherspoon

"I congratulate these young ladies for all their achievements and look forward to following them on their journey in the years to come," Serita Jakes said. "These young women represent the best of America, and we are delighted to support them as they continue to pursue their career goals. By bringing together leaders from all sectors of society, we are taking meaningful steps to change lives and improve our communities."

T.D. Jakes Foundation, in partnership with the Dallas Mavericks, awarded the scholarships at the Distinctively Deb Cotillion on June 25—which marked 25th anniversary of the event.

"It is a privilege for the Mavs to Take ACTION! by partnering with T.D. Jakes Foundation, enabling exceptional and deserving young women to pursue their dreams through higher education," said Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks.

During COVID-19, Distinctively Debs transitioned to a virtual model and later gave participants an opportunity to choose virtual or in-person classes. For next year, organizers have opened the program to young women across the country, and many students have already started to sign up.

"Receiving this scholarship means so much to me," said Kennedy Johnson, 18. "The day of the Cotillion, I was fired because I would not show up to work. I wanted to do the Cotillion first. After I was fired, I questioned if college was really the goal for me and if I actually wanted it. When I heard how much money we had received from the scholarship, I broke down. Instead of taking a gap year like I had planned, I will be returning to school to begin my freshman year of college!"

About T.D. Jakes Foundation

Founded by Chairman T.D. Jakes in 2020, T.D. Jakes Foundation (TDJF) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to building bridges to opportunity for underserved populations in the United States and around the world. The Foundation aims to create a generational legacy of success for those it serves by providing access to the skills and resources needed for success in the modern workplace and forging partnerships with private companies, nonprofits, and public organizations to amplify the impact of every initiative. Building on Chairman Jakes' 45 years of connecting diverse communities across socio-economic divides, TDJF is focused on uplifting communities, educating people of all ages on STEAM subjects, and connecting corporations to new, highly skilled pools of talent amid increasing global competition. For more information, visit: www.tdjfoundation.org.

