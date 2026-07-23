T.D. Jakes Foundation Opens Access to Up to $1.5 Million in Grant Funding Through the T7 Summit Presented by Wells Fargo

National Gathering Will Connect Nonprofits, Innovators, Educators, Funders, and Changemakers to Funding, Strategic Partnerships, Leadership Development, and a New Social Impact Certificate Program

DALLAS, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The summit will convene influential voices shaping business, media, technology and social impact, including Chairman T.D. Jakes, Van Jones, Shaunie Henderson, MC Lyte, Damola Adamolekun, Morgan DeBaun, and a host of other speakers who will explore the future of leadership through meaningful dialogue designed to equip attendees to advance social impact, strengthen their organizations, and create lasting community transformation.

The T.D. Jakes Foundation opens access to $1.5M in grants at the inaugural T7 Summit presented Wells Fargo. Post this Up to 1.5 million in grants, one summit, unlimited possibilities. Welcome to T7, presented by Wells Fargo, where nonprofit leaders, innovators, and change makers come to learn, connect, and grow. Apply for the Social Impact Grant Challenge to compete for up to 1.5 million in grants. Attendees can earn a Social Impact Leadership Certificate through workshops on AI, leadership, fundraising, and innovation. Space is limited. Visit t7summit.com to secure your spot today. Speed Speed

At the center of the experience is the T.D. Jakes Foundation Social Impact Grant Challenge, which will distribute up to $1.5 million in grant funding to nonprofit organizations creating measurable impact in communities across the country. For the first time, eligible organizations nationwide will have the opportunity to apply through an open application process, expanding access to funding and strategic partnership opportunities that have historically been developed through an invitation-based process.

T7 will also introduce the TDJF Social Impact Certificate Program, an immersive leadership experience designed to equip nonprofit executives, board members, educators, and community leaders with practical strategies in technology, fundraising, governance, sustainability, and innovation. Participants who complete the program will earn a TDJF Social Impact Certificate of Completion.

"T7 is about access," said Kelley Cornish, President and CEO of the T.D. Jakes Foundation. "For decades, Chairman T.D. Jakes built a powerful leadership legacy through International Leadership Summit. Through T7, we are expanding that legacy by creating a new front door into the T.D. Jakes Foundation ecosystem.

Organizations that meet the qualifications now have an opportunity to connect with funding, partnerships, education, and national visibility that can help accelerate their impact and strengthen the communities they serve."

Grant funding is subject to eligibility requirements, application review procedures, and official program rules. Award amounts and recipient selections will be determined through the Foundation's established review process. Participation in the summit does not guarantee grant funding, partnerships, media exposure, or other outcomes.

In addition to the Social Impact Grant Challenge and the TDJF Social Impact Certificate Program*, attendees will participate in dynamic conversations, interactive learning experiences, and strategic networking opportunities focused on artificial intelligence, workforce readiness, wealth building, leadership development, fundraising, organizational sustainability, wellness, innovation, and community impact.

Registration is now open. To register, visit T7Summit.com.

*The program & certificate is not an accredited degree or professional licensure.

About T7 Summit

Presented by Wells Fargo, T7 Summit is a national platform created by the T.D. Jakes Foundation to connect nonprofit organizations, institutions, educators, innovators, funders, and changemakers to funding opportunities, leadership development, strategic partnerships, and measurable impact. Through grant funding, professional development, and ecosystem engagement, T7 is helping shape the future of social impact.

About the T.D. Jakes Foundation

The T.D. Jakes Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving the lifelong outcomes of individuals and communities who have limited access to resources and opportunities. Through bold, collaborative programs in workforce development, education, financial literacy, and community transformation, the Foundation created lasting pathways to economic mobility.

SOURCE T.D. Jakes Foundation