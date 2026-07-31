TDS and Array to release second quarter operating results and host conference call on August 7, 2026

CHICAGO, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.(NYSE: AD) will webcast their second quarter operating results conference call on August 7, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

The companies will release their financial results on August 7, 2026.

To listen to the webcast, please visit the events & presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.arrayinc.com. The presentations will be webcast both live and on demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the beginning of the presentation to register, download, and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS

Founded in 1969, Telephone and Data Systems provides broadband services and wireless infrastructure through its businesses, TDS Telecom and Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS®: tdsinc.com

ArraySM: arrayinc.com

TDS Telecom: tdstelecom.com

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. & Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.