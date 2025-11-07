Array Appoints Anthony Carlson President and CEO

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. SM (NYSE: AD) (ArraySM), and Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) today announced Anthony Carlson will become the President and CEO of Array on November 16, 2025. Concurrently, Anthony Carlson will join the Array Board of Directors.

As President and CEO of Array, he will be responsible for overseeing operations and strategic initiatives related to the portfolio of 4,400 owned towers, noncontrolling investment interests in wireless partnerships and retained wireless spectrum.

"We are very pleased to have Anthony lead our growing tower business and provide strategic vision to its operations," said Walter Carlson, TDS President and CEO and Array Board Chair. "Anthony has foundational knowledge of our businesses having led a variety of teams and critical transformational activities across the enterprise."

Anthony Carlson joined UScellular in 2020 where he served in various roles in sales, marketing and financial analysis, and most recently served as Senior Director of Growth Marketing Strategy and Execution from December 2021 to September 2024. Carlson joined TDS Telecom in September 2024 as the Vice President of Organizational Transformation where he has been responsible for guiding senior leadership in the design and implementation of a comprehensive roadmap for TDS Telecom's future. Previously, he worked at McKinsey & Company and Samsung Electronics. Anthony Carlson holds a bachelor's degree from Harvard College and earned his Master of Business Administration with distinction from Harvard Business School.

Doug Chambers, Interim President and CEO of Array, will step down from the Array Board on November 16, 2025, but will stay with the company as a Senior Advisor until December 9, 2025, to ensure a seamless transition.

Chambers joined the TDS family of companies in 2007. He served in various roles including Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer of UScellular for the past six years where he was instrumental in executing the transformational sale of its wireless operations to T-Mobile US, Inc.

"Doug's extensive financial leadership and business acumen provided invaluable contributions to the enterprise over the past two decades, including most recently his leadership through the sale of the UScellular wireless operations and the launch of Array as a newly branded tower business," said Walter Carlson. "All of us at Array thank Doug for his steady and effective leadership as Array transitioned to its new structure."

About Array

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. is a leading owner and operator of shared wireless communications infrastructure in the United States. With over 4,400 cell towers in locations from coast to coast, Array enables the deployment of 5G and other wireless technologies throughout the country. As of September 30, 2025, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned approximately 82% of Array.

