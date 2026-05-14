TE Connectivity CEO to present at Bernstein's Strategic Decisions Conference

GALWAY, Ireland, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrence Curtin, chief executive officer of TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL), a global leader in connectors and sensors, is scheduled to speak at the Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The event will be streamed live via webcast and will be available for replay via the event link and in the events section of TE Connectivity's Investor Relations website.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. As a trusted innovation partner, our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers enabling artificial intelligence, and more. Our more than 90,000 employees, including 10,000 engineers, work alongside customers in approximately 130 countries. In a world that is racing ahead, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Instagram.

SOURCE TE Connectivity plc