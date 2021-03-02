Teacher Wish Lists® Supports Teachers and Educators Nationwide

ASHLAND, Mass., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teacher Wish Lists® (TeacherWishLists.com), an ad-free, no-fee wish list management tool for teachers and educators nationwide, has been updated with increased functionality for 2021.

Teachers and educators have been using Teacher Wish Lists since 2007 to create lists for supplies and equipment and sharing those lists with school families and their communities at large. Teachers are able to share the link to their wish list page with their personal network via email, social media, and take-home flyers. Administrators and parent-teacher organizations are also instrumental in publicizing teacher, school, and town-wide wish lists.