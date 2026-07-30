TeacherLists Helps School Communities Get First-Day-Ready

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TeacherLists

Jul 30, 2026, 14:52 ET

Three back-to-school sweepstakes will award more than $4,500 in prizes to support teachers, school and district administrators, and families.

WRENTHAM, Mass., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeacherLists, School Family Media's nationally recognized school supply list platform, is helping everyone get ready for the first day of school through its First-Day-Ready Sweepstakes program.

Every year, teachers prepare their classrooms, schools and districts communicate with families and get ready for the new school year, and families shop for the supplies students need. Everyone is working toward the same goal: helping students get First-Day-Ready.

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A mother uses TeacherLists on her phone while her son selects back-to-school supplies from his list.
A mother uses TeacherLists on her phone while her son selects back-to-school supplies from his list.

To help schools and families get First-Day-Ready, TeacherLists is giving away more than $4,500 in prizes through three sweepstakes exclusively for teachers, school and district administrators, and families.

Learn More

Visit the First-Day-Ready Sweepstakes page at teacherlists.com/blog/first-day-ready-sweepstakes/ to learn more about the three sweepstakes. Winners will be chosen at random. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

About TeacherLists

TeacherLists is the single national source of verified school supply lists. TeacherLists makes it easy for school administrators and teachers to enter, update, and share their supply lists. Busy families love the convenience of easily finding and shopping their child's classroom-specific lists. TeacherLists partners with major and regional retailers, including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Staples, Office Depot, H-E-B, Meijer, Dollar General, Kroger, and CVS to offer shopping online, in-store, or both, giving families options to shop the way that works for them.

School Family Media is changing how schools and families prepare for back-to-school. Our nationally recognized platforms, TeacherLists, EduKit, School Tool Box, and PTO Today, simplify back-to-school for schools, teachers, volunteers, and especially families. As a mission-driven company, our goal is to make life easier for school communities and help ensure students are prepared to learn.

SOURCE TeacherLists

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