TeacherLists Surpasses 1 Million School Supply Lists as Families Start Back-to-School Shopping Earlier

Milestone reflects strong partnerships with schools and districts, helping families easily find and shop retailer-connected supply lists when it's most convenient.

WRENTHAM, Mass., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeacherLists announced today that it has surpassed 1 million digital school supply lists published on its platform, marking an important milestone in helping schools and districts deliver accurate, shoppable supply lists connected to major and regional retailers.

Family shopping for school supplies in-store using the TeacherLists online tool

The milestone comes as back-to-school shopping continues to shift earlier. A recent TeacherLists survey found that 20% of families now begin back-to-school shopping in June*, highlighting the growing importance of making school supply information available earlier in the season. Through its partnerships with schools and districts, TeacherLists has encouraged schools to upload and share their lists earlier, giving families more time to plan ahead and shop with confidence before peak back-to-school shopping begins.

"Reaching 1 million school supply lists on the platform is a meaningful milestone for TeacherLists and the school communities we support," said Dyanne Griffin, Vice President of TeacherLists. "It reflects the strong partnerships we have built with schools and districts to help families access accurate, digital supply lists that are easy to find, shop, and connect with retailers. When lists are available earlier, families have more time to plan ahead and shop with confidence."

TeacherLists provides a free and easy way for schools and districts to create, update, and share digital supply lists with families. By making lists easier to find and easier to shop, TeacherLists helps reduce confusion, save time, and support a more seamless supply list experience.

With TeacherLists, families can:

Find their child's exact school supply list in one centralized hub





Access school-verified, shoppable lists online





Compare options and plan purchases over time





Shop through major and regional retail partners online or in-store





Use mobile-friendly, accessible lists with multilingual translation support

For schools and districts, TeacherLists helps simplify list management. The platform is free for families, schools, and districts.

This milestone reflects TeacherLists' continued focus on making back-to-school easier for school communities and helping ensure students are prepared with the supplies they need for the first day of school.

How Families Can Find Their Lists

Parents and caregivers can visit teacherlists.com/content/families to search by state or zip code and find their school's supply list. If a list is not yet available, they can sign up to be notified when it goes live.

For School and District Leaders

School and district leaders can visit teacherlists.com/content/schools-districts to learn more about how to create, update, and share supply lists with their communities.

*Survey data referenced from the TeacherLists Preseason Parent Survey, May 2026, among 2,500 respondents who self-identified as parents or guardians of K-12 students.

About TeacherLists

TeacherLists is the single national source of verified school supply lists. TeacherLists makes it easy for school administrators and teachers to enter, update, and share their supply lists. Busy families love the convenience of easily finding and shopping their child's classroom-specific lists. TeacherLists partners with major and regional retailers, including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Staples, Office Depot, H-E-B, Meijer, Dollar General, Kroger, and CVS to offer shopping online, in-store, or both, giving families options to shop the way that works for them.

School Family Media is changing how schools and families prepare for back-to-school. Our nationally recognized platforms, TeacherLists, EduKit, School Tool Box, and PTO Today, simplify back-to-school for schools, teachers, volunteers, and especially parents. As a mission-driven company, our goal is to make life easier for school communities and help ensure students are prepared to learn.

SOURCE TeacherLists