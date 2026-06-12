TeamLogic IT Honored with Pax8 Partner of the Year and MVP Security Awards

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamLogic IT, a national provider of managed IT services and technology support for businesses, has been recognized by Pax8 – a leading cloud commerce marketplace – with a Partner of the Year – Franchise Award and MVP Security Award, for excellence in growth and innovation.

The awards were presented to Richard Lowe, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of TeamLogic, LLC, and team, at the Pax8 Beyond 2026 Conference, held June 7-9 in Salt Lake City.

"It is an honor to accept the Partner of the Year – Franchise and MVP Security Awards from Pax8 on behalf of our franchisees. This recognition highlights our network's role in accelerating cloud adoption and providing advanced, security-driven solutions that empower businesses nationwide. It speaks to the strength of our owners and their unwavering commitment to safeguarding their clients and the communities they serve," said Richard Lowe, president and CEO of TeamLogic, LLC.

The MVP Security Award is given to companies demonstrating revenue growth in security, making significant contributions to the industry and demonstrating exceptional performance in cloud technology. The Partner of the Year – Franchise Award recognizes a franchise organization that demonstrates outstanding growth, innovation and success through its strategic partnership with Pax8.

"Our partners continue to impress us with their relentless innovation and commitment to delivering transformative cloud and AI solutions to SMBs," said Nick Heddy, president and chief commerce officer at Pax8. "We are proud to recognize their dedication to empowering customers with technologies that drive meaningful business growth and success."

About TeamLogic IT

TeamLogic IT is a national provider of advanced technology solutions for companies of all sizes. Local offices provide clients with the IT support they need to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging the latest technology solutions including managed IT services, cybersecurity, business continuity, cloud services, mobility solutions, unified communications and consulting and support. With more than 350 independently owned and operated locations, and company-owned locations, across North America, TeamLogic IT helps companies minimize downtime and improve productivity. For more information, visit www.teamlogicit.com or www.teamlogicfranchising.com.

Website: www.teamlogicit.com

SOURCE TeamLogic, LLC