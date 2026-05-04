TeamLogic Announces Strategic Expansion into Company-Owned Operations to Bolster Innovation and Fuel Further Brand Growth

Investment in company-owned operations to drive real-world insights, validating new IT solutions for more than 350 locations nationwide.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamLogic, LLC, a national leader in managed IT services, today announced a landmark strategic shift in its growth strategy with the acquisition of several high-performing franchise territories to establish its first company-owned locations. This investment underscores the organization's unwavering confidence in the TeamLogic IT business model and its long-term commitment to the managed service provider (MSP) industry.

TeamLogic IT Headquarters, Mission Viejo, CA

By integrating these successful operations into a wholly owned subsidiary, TeamLogic is positioning itself to deepen its operational expertise and drive innovation across its global network. This move represents a natural evolution for the brand, which recently surpassed the milestone of 350 locations.

The acquisition establishes 30 company-owned locations in five states including Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. The company-owned locations will be led by a seasoned operating team, which includes Pratik Roychoudhury, chief executive officer, Erik Person, president and Charlotte Kibert, chief operating officer.

"Reaching 350 locations was a milestone that signaled our brand's maturity and stability. Now, by adding corporate-owned operations to our portfolio, we are diversifying our growth strategy and strengthening the foundation of the entire TeamLogic brand. This proven approach ensures we remain at the forefront of the managed IT services industry for years to come." said Richard Lowe, chief executive officer and president of TeamLogic, LLC. "We're excited to see two of our most successful franchisees and operators, Pratik and Erik, lead our company-owned offices."

A Commitment to the Managed Services Model

The decision to establish company-owned locations is a powerful evolution of the TeamLogic IT business model—one that unlocks the next phase of growth for the entire network. These locations will serve first and foremost as centers of excellence for codifying the proven playbooks, micro-processes and operating disciplines that have driven top-tier franchisee success, translating them into structured, repeatable systems that can be deployed across every stage of the franchisee journey. Built on that foundation, they will also function as innovation hubs—where new service offerings, emerging technologies, and operational enhancements can be tested, refined, and rapidly scaled across the network.

"This investment reflects our long-term commitment to the TeamLogic IT brand and the success of every franchisee," said Pratik Roychoudhury. "By operating these businesses day-to-day, we're able to capture what truly works, turn it into a repeatable playbook, and continuously evolve it—so every owner has a clearer, faster path to delivering greater value, growth and security for their clients."

Strategic Leadership for a New Era

The leadership and support team at the new corporate-owned organization have deep roots in the MSP space. This group will focus on maintaining the high standards of service excellence that clients have come to expect while driving the next phase of the brand's growth.

Key highlights of the strategic expansion include:

Dual-Growth Strategy: TeamLogic will continue to aggressively support its independent franchise network while selectively adding company-owned locations that offer strategic fit and long-term value.

TeamLogic will continue to aggressively support its independent franchise network while selectively adding company-owned locations that offer strategic fit and long-term value. Operational Excellence: This model will unlock operational excellence across the network by turning proven success into a scalable, repeatable playbook.

This model will unlock operational excellence across the network by turning proven success into a scalable, repeatable playbook. Enhanced Innovation: Direct feedback loops from company-owned sites will help identify challenges and validate solutions in real-time to benefit all locations.

Looking Ahead

As TeamLogic enters this new chapter, the organization remains focused on its mission to provide world-class IT support and technology leadership to businesses of all sizes. The move to both a franchise and company-owned model – combining the entrepreneurial spirit of independent franchisees with the scale and insights of corporate-owned operations – solidifies TeamLogic's position as a premier force in the managed IT services sector.

About TeamLogic, LLC

TeamLogic, LLC is a national provider of advanced technology solutions for companies of all sizes. Local offices provide clients with the IT support they need to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging the latest technology solutions, including managed IT services, cybersecurity, business continuity, cloud, co-managed IT services, managed AI, and consulting and support. With more than 350 independently owned and operated and company-owned locations across North America, TeamLogic IT helps companies minimize downtime, improve productivity and secure their IT infrastructure. Visit www.teamlogicit.com and www.teamlogicfranchising.com for more information on our brand and franchise network.

Website: www.teamlogicit.com

SOURCE TeamLogic, LLC