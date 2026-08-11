TEAMSTERS AT CARGILL SALT LAUNCH ULP STRIKE

Workers at One of North America's Only Sea Salt Operations Demand Fair Contract

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 120 members of Teamsters Local 853 at Cargill Salt in Newark, Calif., have been forced out on strike over the company's unfair labor practices (ULP), which includes retaliating against a steward during contract negotiations.

In addition to fighting back against Cargill's behavior, workers are seeking a fair contract that addresses key wage and health insurance concerns as they negotiate a new agreement with the company.

"This workforce keeps a critical supply chain running, and they deserve a contract that reflects their skill and value," said Steve Beck, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 853. "A billion-dollar company has no excuse to cut the pay and benefits of its workers. We want Cargill to take our concerns seriously instead of retaliating against our members."

Teamsters at Cargill Salt harvest, process, and package sea salt at the Newark facility — one of the only sea salt operations of its kind in North America. They oversee the entire production process from harvesting salt in evaporation ponds and turning that into finished products used for table salt, road de-icing, and other specialty uses.

"For many of us, this is about supporting our families and planning for the future," said Ever Duran, a worker at Cargill Salt and steward with Local 853. "We are the bedrock of the salt industry, and we just want a contract that fairly reflects that. It's up to Cargill if they want to play ball and recognize how critical we are to their success."

Teamsters Local 853 represents nearly 15,000 members across half a dozen industries across Northern California. For more information, visit teamsters853.org.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 853