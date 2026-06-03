TEAMSTERS AT CRYSTAL CREAMERY RATIFY STRONG CONTRACT

Drivers and Loaders Secure Wage Increases, Back Pay, and Improved Benefits

OAKLAND, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 853 at Crystal Creamery in Oakland, Calif., have ratified a strong four-year contract covering drivers and loaders who distribute dairy products throughout Northern California.

The agreement delivers wage increases, back pay, improved benefits, and stronger workplace protections. It also restores yearly route bidding for drivers and clearly defines routes.

"This contract delivers real improvements on everything from wages to job protections," said Steve Beck, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 853. "The company came to the bargaining table looking to shift more costs onto workers, but our members stood together and secured a strong agreement. I want to thank our bargaining committee for their hard work and dedication throughout negotiations."

"This is the first time in years we've had real say over our routes and schedules," said Jerome Nelson, a Crystal Creamery driver and member of Local 853. "We stuck together and ended up with a contract that respects the work we do. Getting guaranteed yearly bidding back was a big win for everyone here."

Teamsters Local 853 represents nearly 15,000 members across half a dozen industries across Northern California. For more information, visit teamsters853.org.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 853