TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE STRIKE AT ASCEND WELLNESS

Cannabis Workers Seeking Fair Contract Edge Closer to a Strike

BARRY, Ill., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 916 at Ascend Wellness in Barry, Ill., have voted by a 92 percent margin to authorize a strike as they fight for their first contract. The workers cultivate, process, package, and distribute cannabis products for one of the nation's largest multistate cannabis operators.

"After more than a year at the bargaining table, our members have had enough of this company's delay tactics," said JP Fyans, President of Teamsters Local 916. "Ascend's executives have no problem paying union-busting attorneys to drag out negotiations, but when workers demand a fair contract, they suddenly claim they can't afford it."

Workers are seeking fair wages, affordable health care, and strong workplace protections. Multiple unfair labor practice (ULP) charges have been filed against Ascend, including a charge that a bargaining committee member was targeted for union activity.

"Cannabis workers at Ascend are fighting for the stability and respect that should come with any good job," said Jesse Case, Director of the Teamsters Food Processing Division. "The Teamsters are committed to helping our members build long-term careers at this company. We will not allow Ascend's reckless conduct to continue."

"Ascend brings in millions of dollars every year off of our backs," said Shane Wilmer, an Ascend cultivator and member of Local 916. "This company can afford to give us the contract we deserve. We are ready to do whatever necessary to get a fair contract, and we are not afraid to strike if that's what it takes."

Teamsters Local 916 represents more than 4,000 workers throughout the state of Illinois from Chicago to Carbondale and East Saint Louis to Champaign. For more information, visit teamsters916.org.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid

(771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 916