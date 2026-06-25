CANNABIS TEAMSTERS LAUNCH ULP STRIKE

Ascend Wellness Cultivation Workers Fight for First Contract

BARRY, Ill., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 300 members of Teamsters Local 916 at Ascend Wellness have been forced out on strike over the company's unfair labor practices (ULPs), which includes their refusal to bargain in good faith. It's the first strike undertaken by Teamsters at a cannabis grow house.

"Ascend caused this strike by refusing to bargain a fair contract with the workers who make this company run," said JP Fyans, President of Teamsters Local 916. "They illegally fired a bargaining committee member to retaliate against them. We will not tolerate that kind of bull**** from anyone."

The company is refusing to bargain a contract that addresses wage increases, health care benefits, and overtime. Local 916 members cultivate, process, package, and distribute products for dispensaries across Illinois. The strike could have a significant impact on the cannabis supply chain statewide.

"This is one of the largest multistate cannabis operators in the country. They can afford to bargain a fair contract instead of wasting time and money to disrespect our members," said Jesse Case, Director of the Teamsters Food Processing Division. "These workers deserve the same standard that Teamsters at Ascend dispensaries enjoy, and we won't stop until we get it."

"If Ascend wants to continue being a successful business, it needs to empower the workers and communities who made that success possible," said Shane Wilmer, an Ascend cultivator and member of Local 916. "We are proud of the work we do, but we're not afraid of a fight. Ascend needs to know that our concerns are serious and must be addressed."

Teamsters Local 916 represents more than 4,000 workers throughout the state of Illinois from Chicago to Carbondale and East Saint Louis to Champaign. For more information, visit teamsters916.org.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 916