Tech-Enabled Rural Health Care Leader Hopscotch Primary Care Announces $53 Million in Latest Funding Round

Lead investors include 8VC and Townhall Ventures, as well as new investors including AIF, John Doerr, Richard Merkin and the Leon Levine Foundation

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hopscotch Primary Care ("Hopscotch"), a technology-enabled primary care model that serves patients in rural communities, has raised $53 million in its series D financing. Founded in 2021, the company serves more than 15,000 patients across the Southeastern United States, with its largest concentration in rural Western North Carolina. Hopscotch will use the new funding to deepen access across the region, expand into new rural markets, and continue to scale its technology-powered operations. Lead investors in the round include 8VC and Townhall Ventures, with participation from existing investors including aMoon Fund, Citi Impact Fund, Alumni Ventures and K2 HealthVentures. New investors in the round include the Autism Impact Fund (AIF), John Doerr, Chairman of Kleiner Perkins, and Dr. Richard Merkin, Founder of Heritage Provider Network, and the Leon Levine Foundation.

All across the country, rural health care is in crisis: physicians are retiring, hospitals are closing, and gaps in care are worsening. But we see a rare window for change: historic federal investment, deep engagement among the States, and rapid advances in AI and digital health are now bringing new momentum to the sector. Hopscotch was built to meet that moment, marrying direct provision of access with outcomes-multiplying technology that brings simple, joyful, connected care to small towns and rural communities across America. That includes same-day visits, 24/7 access to a patient's care team, and proactive outreach – all backed by technology that reduces administrative burden so providers can focus on delivering great care. The company's results demonstrate the efficacy of its model, with a Net Promoter Score of 89, patient retention consistently above 90%, and management of medical expenses powering MLR improvement of more than 25 percentage points for patients over their first two years. Paired with operating excellence, that performance is already translating to profitable operations in Western North Carolina.

"At Hopscotch, we believe that access to world-class primary care is the building block of healthier patients and communities. We recruit dedicated clinicians to rural communities and empower them with advanced technology to deliver access where other companies do not operate," said Tim Gronniger, Chief Executive Officer. "This new funding comes at an inflection point for Hopscotch, and for rural health care as a whole. We are accelerating our growth into more small towns while improving outcomes, delighting patients, and building a sustainable future for the communities we serve," added Mr. Gronniger.

"The best use of AI is to amplify human potential. Hopscotch is giving clinicians the tools to care for more patients with greater insight, while preserving the trusted relationships at the heart of primary care. That's exactly the kind of technology that can transform healthcare in rural America and fundamentally improve lives," said John Doerr, Chairman of Kleiner Perkins.

"Healthcare shouldn't just show up when something's wrong. At Hopscotch, we build lasting relationships with our patients: knowing them, staying connected, and helping them stay healthy over time, not just responding when they're sick. It's a model that works because it's built around the patient, not around the visit, and that's what lets us grow without losing the relationship at the center of it," said Dr. Aditi Mallick, Chief Medical Officer.

About Hopscotch Primary Care

Hopscotch Primary Care is a technology-enabled primary care company that delivers simple, joyful, connected care to patients in rural communities. Founded in 2021, Hopscotch serves more than 15,000 patients through 12 clinical locations in rural communities across the southeastern United States. Dedicated care teams provide same-day access and support that extends beyond clinic walls, powered by an innovative suite of technology that strengthens human connections rather than replacing them. The company's mission is to transform lives in rural communities through accessible and proactive value-based care.

For more information please visit www.hellohopscotch.com

Media contact:

Dan Tarman

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213.705.8454

SOURCE Hopscotch Primary Care