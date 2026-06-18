Tech Mahindra and Viam partner to scale advanced robotics and automation solutions

Tech Mahindra's global enterprise clients can harness the power of physical AI with direct

access to Viam's advanced robotics and automation platform

NEW YORK and PUNE, India, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viam, the software platform for advanced robotics and automation, today announced a partnership with Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries. As a core partner in physical AI, Viam will work with Tech Mahindra to provide their global enterprise clients with direct access to the Viam platform for managing and maintaining robotic fleets at scale.

At Hannover Messe in April, Viam debuted its robotics teleoperation demonstration in partnership with Tech Mahindra to 110,000+ manufacturing leaders from around the world. The demo features two Viam-powered robotic arms performing live pick-and-place tasks, controlled remotely in real time. It provides a firsthand look at software-defined industrial automation that’s hardware-agnostic and built to evolve.

Enterprises are rapidly adopting and deploying robotics across manufacturing, logistics, and industrial environments, but face steep challenges around software, speed-of-deployment, and integration with existing systems. Viam's advanced robotics and automation platform provides a unified software layer to build, deploy, and manage robotics applications at scale, enabling enterprises to manage robots with the same level of visibility and control as traditional IT systems. Viam's platform is both hardware agnostic and cloud agnostic, enabling Tech Mahindra's clients to accelerate adoption of advanced robotics and automation.

Manikantan N S, Global Delivery Head, Manufacturing Service Line, Tech Mahindra, said, "Across industries, enterprises are increasingly looking at robotics and automation as strategic enablers of resilience, productivity, and intelligent decision-making. However, scaling robotics across complex industrial environments continues to remain a challenge due to fragmented software ecosystems, integration complexities, and the need for real-time fleet visibility and management. Our partnership with Viam will help address these challenges by combining Tech Mahindra's deep engineering and industry expertise with Viam's advanced hardware-agnostic robotics platform. Together, we aim to enable enterprises to accelerate the adoption of scalable, secure, and intelligent automation solutions while improving operational efficiency and business agility."

Tech Mahindra plans to expand its dedicated robotics and automation practice leveraging the Viam platform, enabling its global manufacturing clients to deploy automation solutions for customers across industries. The partnership will include training and educating large cohorts of Tech Mahindra engineers on the Viam platform.

"Partnering with Tech Mahindra provides a massive opportunity for enterprises to leverage Viam's platform on a global scale," says Eliot Horowitz, CEO and Founder of Viam. "As AI enters the physical world, the future of automation will be defined by software in every industrial environment."

Tech Mahindra's global customers are working to meet stringent requirements when it comes to robotics and automation deployment, trustworthiness, and resilience. It will leverage the Viam platform in delivering remote fleet management, predictive and preventive maintenance across robotic fleets and facilities, and over-the-air (OTA) software updates to ensure uptime and optimal productivity.

Viam is a hardware agnostic platform built with security, stability, and speed at its foundation. It can run on a wide range of robots and devices, from small sensors to the largest robotic arms. The company, led by MongoDB Co-Founder and former CTO Eliot Horowitz, has its headquarters and robotics lab in New York, with engineers working with partners to bring new solutions to market. Viam has brought robotic demonstrations around the world, including to Hannover Messe in April, the most important international platform for industrial transformation.

About Viam

Viam is the software platform for building, deploying, and managing robotics applications. Engineers, startups, and enterprises use Viam to develop for the physical world the way they develop modern software — in familiar languages, across any hardware, from first prototype to global fleet. Viam powers teams across manufacturing, marine, climate, logistics, entertainment, and more. Founded in 2020 by MongoDB co-founder and former CTO Eliot Horowitz, Viam has its headquarters and robotics lab in New York City, and team members around the world. viam.com

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 147,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

For more information on Viam, please contact:

Christopher Farrell, Beginners

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]

For more information on Tech Mahindra, please contact:

Abhilasha Gupta, Global Head – Corporate Communications, Tech Mahindra

Email: [email protected] ; [email protected]

SOURCE Viam, Inc.