KONGSBERG launches Sonar AI, a virtual sonar operator powered by Viam

Sonar AI gives captains an always-on virtual sonar operator that detects fish and alerts crews in real time

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viam, the universal software platform for robotics, today announced the launch of Sonar AI, a virtual sonar operator designed for Simrad By KONGSBERG's fish-finding sonars. This marks the next milestone in Viam's partnership with KONGSBERG, which began in 2025 with the integration of Viam's technology on the Simrad SY50 sonar. The expanded use of AI on sonars follows the launch of KONGSBERG's newest sonar model, the Simrad SY60, at the Palm Beach International Boat Show.

Sonar AI watches the sonar continuously, detects fish in real time, and instantly alerts captains and crews, placing a marker directly on the display and triggering an audio cue the moment a target appears.

Developed by Viam and fully integrated with Simrad By KONGSBERG's fish finding sonars, Sonar AI is the world's first AI sonar operator for omnidirectional sonars. It watches the sonar continuously, detects fish in real time, and instantly alerts captains and crews, placing a marker directly on the display and triggering an audio cue the moment a target appears. If a captain's eyes are elsewhere, a directional audio alert indicates which beam detected the fish. Sonar AI also tracks fishing history for later analysis, becoming more accurate over time and enabling customized, predictive fish-finding.

"Pairing the Simrad SY60 with the Viam platform enables KONGSBERG to bring a truly transformative product to market," shared Viam Founder and CEO Eliot Horowitz. "Virtual sonar operators are just one example of how applying AI and robotics in the physical world can impact user experiences and overall safety on the oceans."

Sonar AI launches alongside KONGSBERG's new Simrad SY60 sonar, which builds on the SY50 platform and delivers more sonar elements, increased power, higher resolution and enhanced target clarity. Existing SY50 users can easily upgrade to the SY60 and the new AI system supports both the SY50 and SY60.

"Viam has allowed us to integrate AI technology on the Simrad SY60 that only a few years ago we would have never thought possible at scale," said KONGSBERG's Martin Tollefsen. "The expanded AI functionality will elevate fishing operations around the world."

Future updates are expected to expand capabilities further, potentially allowing the AI operator to assist with sonar settings, scanning modes, and other configuration adjustments to optimize detection.

A special introductory founding member offer is immediately available for the first 50 boats. Visit kongsberg.com/syai to learn more. Demonstrations of the AI-powered sonar system and the new SY60 sonar will take place in Booth #563 at the Palm Beach International Boat Show.

About Viam

Viam is the software platform for building, deploying, and managing robotics applications. With Viam, engineers, startups, and large enterprises can develop for the physical world the way they develop anything else. Viam works with teams across manufacturing, marine, climate, logistics, entertainment, and more. Founded in 2020 by MongoDB co-founder and former CTO Eliot Horowitz, Viam has its headquarters and robotics lab in New York City, and team members around the world. viam.com

About KONGSBERG

KONGSBERG serves the ocean space from the deepest sea to outer space. We develop technology to ensure sustainable management of marine resources, monitor climate change and critical infrastructure, and safeguard national security. Kongsberg specializes in developing advanced technologies to provide extreme performance for extreme conditions. Working together as a global team, we have created an integrated portfolio of solutions for businesses, partners and nations operating from the depths of the sea, outer space and the digital frontier. We protect people and the planet by innovating technology today for a better tomorrow. kongsberg.com

Viam:

Christopher Farrell

Beginners

[email protected]

SOURCE Viam, Inc.