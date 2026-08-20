Technical College System of Georgia Launches Statewide Partnership for Mental Health Support

Collaboration with student mental health pioneer Uwill offers immediate counseling and crisis support to 140,000+ students at 16 technical colleges

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), which oversees the state's technical colleges, adult literacy programs, and a host of economic and workforce development programs, today announced a new statewide initiative that will expand mental health support to students across 16 of its colleges. Through a collaboration with Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, the system has committed to ensuring TCSG students have immediate access to counseling and crisis support 24/7/365.

"Across Georgia, more students are choosing our technical colleges because they know a college credential is one of the best investments they can make in their future," said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. "Many of our students are balancing jobs, supporting families, and meeting countless other responsibilities while pursuing their education. This partnership helps ensure that no matter where they attend college or what their schedule looks like, they have access to the mental health resources they need to stay focused, overcome challenges, and achieve their education and career goals."

Recent survey data shows that 90% of adults believe the country is facing a mental health crisis, and 42% of college students sought help with mental health difficulties in the past year. Those pressures fall especially hard on community and technical college students, many of whom juggle classes with full-time work, family responsibilities, and long commutes between job, home, and school. In Georgia, recent data indicates nearly 1.4 million adults need mental health support each year, yet 76% of the state's counties are designated as Mental Health Professional Shortage Areas.

TCSG serves a diverse student population, including high school Dual Enrollment students, first-time college students, traditional college students, students looking to make a career change, and single parent students, among many others.

The partnership with Uwill provides free, immediate access to teletherapy, crisis support, and wellness programming. With Uwill, students can schedule same-day appointments, with availability during the day, at night, and during school breaks. Students can choose counselors based on their unique needs and preferences, including language, ethnicity, and area of need using Uwill's innovative matching platform. Students also have a direct crisis connection to a licensed therapist in less than 20 seconds when urgent help is needed.

The system-wide initiative reflects Georgia's continued commitment to expanding mental health support and treatment for Georgians in need. Earlier this year, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp approved historic state investments aimed at expanding mental health infrastructure and workforce capacity across Georgia.

Gwinnett Technical College, a TCSG college, launched Uwill in 2024 to support its students.

"Over the past two years, augmenting our counseling capacity with digital mental health tools has been an invaluable step toward ensuring our students have support in the moments that matter most — between classes, late at night when no one else is available, or in moments of intense stress or challenge," said Carolyn J. Duven, PhD, Executive Director of Student Support Services at Gwinnett Technical College. "Our students are balancing coursework with jobs, families, and real-world pressures, and having that kind of immediate care has helped them stay enrolled, stay focused, and stay well. Bringing that same access to technical college students throughout Georgia will not only change lives, but strengthen communities and the workforce."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform built around immediacy, choice, and access without barriers. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection 24/7/365, prescription management, on-demand medical care, basic needs assistance, wellness programming, realtime data, and support.

"Community and technical colleges provide incredible pathways for students by providing affordable, flexible options that are tightly linked with the needs of our economy," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "This partnership is about ensuring students have the support they need to navigate obstacles, stay focused on their goals, and excel both personally and academically. We're honored to support students across Georgia through this work."

In addition to its partnership with TCSG, Uwill has established a significant presence across Georgia, supporting students through partnerships with the University System of Georgia and K12 districts statewide.

About Uwill

Uwill attributes its success to supporting every single student as quickly as possible and is the leading mental health and wellness solution for schools. In 2025, Uwill was recognized as the #79 fastest growing private company in the US according to Inc, its second consecutive year in the top 100 (#27 in 2024). Uwill also ranked as the #2 fastest growing company in the state of Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal in 2026 (#1 in 2025) and the #32 fastest growing company in North America according to Deloitte (#18 in 2024). As the most cost-effective way to enhance a school's mental health offering, Uwill partners with 500+ colleges and K12 districts worldwide, including Rutgers University, Dartmouth College, University of Michigan, Northeastern University, Phillips Academy Andover, and Virginia Beach City Public Schools. For more information, visit uwill.com.

About the Technical College System of Georgia

The 22 colleges of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) are Georgia's top resource for skilled workers. TCSG offers world-class training in more than 600 associate degree, diploma and certificate programs to students who are trained on state-of-the-art equipment by instructors who are experts in their fields. The system also houses Georgia's Office of Adult Education, which promotes and provides adult literacy and education programs, including the GED® testing program, throughout the state. In addition, TCSG partners with companies through Quick Start, the nation's top customized workforce training program, and through its individual colleges, who work with local industry to provide workforce and training solutions. For more information, visit www.TCSG.edu

Contact:

Mark D'Alessio – Executive Director of Communications

Technical College System of Georgia

[email protected]

SOURCE Uwill, Inc