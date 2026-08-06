Technics Announces Special DJ Set by ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U to Celebrate the 55th Anniversary of the SL-1200 Series

Global Premiere Starts at 8:00 PM UTC on August 18, 2026

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Technics is pleased to announce a special DJ set featuring globally acclaimed DJ ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U (YOUSUKE YUKIMATSU) in celebration of the upcoming 55th anniversary of the legendary SL-1200 Series in 2027.

The performance will premiere globally on August 18, 2026, via the YouTube channel of Resident Advisor, one of the world's leading electronic music platforms.

DJ from Osaka Technics SL-1200 Direct Drive Turntable

The YouTube link included in this announcement will direct users to RA's official YouTube channel, where the video will be published.

Once the scheduled start time arrives, viewers can watch the performance live in real time.

RA Official YouTube Channel Link: www.youtube.com/residentadvisor

Since its debut in 1972, following the launch of the world's first direct-drive turntable, the SP-10, the Technics SL-1200 Series has helped shape and support vinyl-based DJ culture through its exceptional rotational stability, precision, and durability. Growing alongside DJs and club culture around the world, the SL-1200 remains the industry standard and continues to be trusted by professional DJs across generations.

For this project, Technics has partnered with ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U, one of the most innovative and internationally celebrated DJs of his generation. Renowned for his distinctive artistic approach and boundary-pushing style, he has performed at major festivals and clubs worldwide, including Coachella, and is widely regarded as one of the defining figures of contemporary DJ culture.

For this special performance, ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U delivers an exclusive all-vinyl DJ set.

Filmed at Tokyo Tower, one of Tokyo's most iconic landmarks, the project embodies the 55th anniversary theme, "THE LEGEND KEEPS SPINNING." Through this performance, Technics celebrates the enduring legacy of DJ culture, vinyl records, and analog music while expressing its commitment to carrying these values forward for future generations.

From Tokyo to the world, Technics invites music fans everywhere to join this celebration.

Technics SL-1200 Series 55th Anniversary DJ Set by ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U

Premiere Date & Time

August 18, 2026 8:00 PM UTC 10:00 PM CEST 9:00 PM BST 4:00 PM EDT

August 19, 2026 5:00 PM JST



Platform: Resident Advisor

Format: Free YouTube Premiere

Free YouTube Premiere YouTube Premiere: Link to be announced

¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U

A DJ from Osaka based in Tokyo. As a pioneer of a contemporary alternative mixing style that transcends mainstream and underground dance music, blending mass appeal with experimentation, he draws diverse audiences into a whirlwind of ecstasy.

He rose to prominence through energetic activities in Japan's club scene, including appearances at his own FUTURE TERROR parties and his flagship event Zone Unknown. His New Year's Eve photo shoot at Shibuya WWW and his overwhelming physicality and experimental approach delivering unknown DJ experiences sent shockwaves worldwide. Starting with his appearance at Berlin's Atonal, he performed at major EU electronic music festivals and clubs like Berghain. He participated in the TRANCE installation/performance at Beijing's Asian Dope Boys. His first compilation album, 'Midnight is Comin'', released by Singapore's Midnight Shift, showcased his selector side by featuring numerous Japanese artists. His 2025 Boiler Room release approached 5 million views in one month, hit 10 million in six months, and now exceeds 18 million views. Beyond electronic dance music such as Ultra and EDC, he continues to take the world by storm with DJS at the world's premiere international festivals.

Technics Direct Drive Turntable System SL-1200 Series

The SL-1200 Series is Technics' iconic line of direct-drive turntables, first introduced in 1972.

Recognized for exceptional rotational accuracy, reliability, and durability, the series has earned the trust of audiophiles and professional DJs alike. Beyond its technical excellence, the SL-1200 helped pioneer new forms of DJ expression, including scratching and other performance techniques that contributed to the development of modern DJ culture around the world.

Continuously evolving in response to the needs of DJs and music communities worldwide, the series has achieved cumulative shipments of more than 3.5 million units and remains one of the most iconic and respected turntable series created. Today, it continues to be loved by DJs, collectors, and music enthusiasts across the globe.

Technics Official Web: SL-1200 History Site

https://www.technics.com/global/home/technics-dj/history.html

About Technics

Technics is the brand name of hi-fi audio products owned by the Panasonic Corporation with main residence in Osaka, Japan. The Technics brand was founded in 1965. Driven by a constant strive for innovation and excellence within the audio field, countless legendary hi-fi components have been released by the Technics brand, many of them having set new standards in the audio world.

For more information please see: www.technics.com, or follow technics.global on Facebook, @technics_global on Instagram or @technics on Twitter.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America