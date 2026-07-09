Panasonic Announces the New FlashXpress® Indoor Pizza Oven Plus, Bringing Restaurant-Style Pizza Home in Just 3 Minutes

Designed around high-heat pizza performance and inspired by Panasonic's heritage of Japanese engineering, the new Panasonic FlashXpress® Indoor Pizza Oven Plus delivers hot, crispy restaurant-style pizza in minutes while providing the versatility to air fry, roast, broil and more, making it the premium countertop oven families will use beyond pizza night.

NEWARK, N.J. , July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company today announced the launch of the Panasonic FlashXpress® Indoor Pizza Oven Plus (NB-G300), a premium countertop oven designed to bring effortless restaurant-style pizza making to homes while supporting a wide range of cooking needs for busy families and home cooks seeking an upgraded homemade pizza experience without investing in a dedicated pizza oven.

Panasonic FlashXpress Indoor Pizza Oven Plus

Expanding on the popular FlashXpress Toaster Oven line-up, the new FlashXpress Indoor Pizza Oven Plus combines dedicated pizza cooking performance with versatile cooking modes including Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Grill and Roast. From weeknight pizzas and after-school snacks to air-fried vegetables, roasted chicken, grilled steaks and weekend family meals, the oven helps families prepare a variety of dishes with one powerful countertop appliance.

Inspired by Panasonic's heritage of Japanese engineering and thoughtful design, the FlashXpress Indoor Pizza Oven Plus makes high-heat cooking more approachable indoors, combining speed, precision and everyday convenience in a premium appliance designed for modern kitchens and busy families.

"Our FlashXpress line-up has long been known for bringing speed, precision and everyday convenience to the countertop, and the FlashXpress Indoor Pizza Oven Plus builds on that legacy in an exciting new way," said Hana Umemoto, Product Manager Small Appliance, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company. "By combining powerful dual heating technology with dedicated pizza presets and versatile cooking modes, we're giving families a smarter way to make restaurant-style pizza, weeknight dinners and everyday favorites all from one thoughtfully designed appliance."

Restaurant-Style Pizza in as Little 3 Minutes

The FlashXpress Indoor Pizza Oven Plus is engineered to help home cooks achieve the hot, crispy results traditionally associated with restaurant and specialty pizza ovens.

Dual heating elements, including an upper carbon infrared heater and lower stainless-steel heater, work together to reach temperatures up to 755°F while promoting even heat distribution. This high-heat cooking environment allows Neapolitan-style pizzas to cook in as little as three minutes, producing crispy crusts, bubbling cheese and balanced texture without the need for outdoor equipment.

Designed to accommodate pizzas up to 12 inches in diameter, the oven supports a variety of styles including Neapolitan, New York-style, thin crust, deep dish and frozen pizza. Dedicated pizza presets simplify cooking by automatically optimizing temperature and cooking performance for each style.

Designed for More than Pizza Night

While built for exceptional pizza cooking performance, the FlashXpress® Indoor Pizza Oven is designed to support everyday cooking too.

Six cooking functions including Pizza, Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Grill and Roast, give home cooks the flexibility to prepare everything from crispy vegetables and snacks to roasted chicken, cookies and savory grilled steaks. A high-speed convection fan supports faster air fry preheating and crispy results across vegetables, proteins and family favorites, helping make weeknight meal preparation faster and easier.

For elevated dinners at home, a dedicated Steak Mode paired with the included cast iron grill pan helps create steakhouse-style searing indoors, making it easy to prepare a premium meal without firing up an outdoor grill.

Together, these cooking modes make the FlashXpress® Indoor Pizza Oven Plus a versatile countertop solution for families looking to simplify meal preparation without sacrificing quality, flavor or flexibility.

Premium Design for Modern Kitchens

Inspired by Panasonic's heritage of thoughtful design and precision engineering, the FlashXpress® combines powerful performance with a refined countertop presence. A sleek black finish with silver accents gives the appliance a modern appearance that complements contemporary kitchens. The spacious 20-liter interior accommodates large pizzas and family-sized meals, while intuitive touch controls and dial operation help simplify everyday use.

The oven also includes seven accessories designed to expand cooking possibilities, including a pizza stone, pizza peel, air fry basket, wire rack, cast iron grill pan, grill pan handles and removable crumb tray.

The interior features a PFAS-free enamel coating that is designed to prevent food residue and grease from sticking, making cleanup quick and easy after cooking everything from bubbling pizzas to roasted family meals. A removable crumb tray catches loose crumbs and debris for effortless maintenance, helping keep the oven clean and ready for everyday use.

The Panasonic FlashXpress® Indoor Pizza Oven Plus (NB-G300) is now available on Shop.Panasonic.com, Amazon.com for an MSRP of $449.99.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ–based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leader in B2B technology solutions and industrial components that power a smarter, more sustainable world, along with consumer technologies that elevate everyday life and wellbeing. As the primary regional subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Osaka, Japan), the company is advancing human–centric AI, green energy solutions and next–generation manufacturing technologies. Guided by its founding mission to contribute to the progress of society, Panasonic continues to invest deeply in research and development to deliver next–generation solutions across key industries including energy, mobility, avionics and automotive manufacturing. The company is also advancing toward its goal of achieving net–zero emissions across global operations by 2030. For more information on the company's innovations and its vision for the future, visit na.panasonic.com.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America