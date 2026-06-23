TECNAU TO PARTICIPATE IN HUNKELER INNOVATIONDAYS 2027

Tecnau welcomes broader industry dialogue and will join HID27 to help shape the future of digital print and finishing.

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecnau announces its participation in the Hunkeler Innovationdays 2027, taking place from February 22-25, 2027 in Lucerne, Switzerland.

As one of the key events for the digital printing and finishing industry, Innovationdays 2027 represents an important step toward broader industry dialogue. The decision to open the platform to a wider range of technology providers reflects a shared understanding: innovation today is increasingly driven by collaboration, exchange of ideas, and practical experience.

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In a market facing growing complexity, including labor shortages, shorter production runs, evolving applications, sustainability requirements, and margin pressure, print service providers are looking for smarter, more connected and automated production environments. In this context, open discussions and continuous improvement are essential to deliver real value.

Tecnau's participation at HID27 will focus on contributing to these conversations and on showcasing solutions designed to improve productivity, simplify operations, and support customers in moving efficiently from print to profit.

"We are proud to participate in Hunkeler Innovationdays 2027," said Stefano De Marco, Chief Executive Officer of Tecnau. "It remains one of the most respected gatherings in our industry, and we strongly support its evolution toward a more open and inclusive platform. What matters most is that all companies - across technologies and markets - work together in true partnership to advance the industry as a whole. Print is life: it remains a vital medium for communication, commerce, and connection worldwide. It is up to all of us to work together to strengthen its relevance and drive its future forward."

By joining Hunkeler Innovationdays 2027, Tecnau reaffirms its commitment to supporting customers worldwide with advanced finishing, automation, and workflow solutions that enhance performance and enable sustainable growth.

Tecnau looks forward to meeting visitors, partners, and industry professionals in Lucerne and contributing to the discussions that will help shape the future of digital print and finishing.

For further information, visit www.tecnau.com

About Tecnau

Tecnau is a global leader in paper handling, monitoring, processing, and finishing systems for the digital printing industry. Serving transactional, direct mail, publishing, graphic arts, book-on-demand, and short-run markets, Tecnau provides feeding, cutting, folding, quality assurance, and in-line finishing modules compatible with the most advanced digital printers. With decades of industrial automation expertise, customized engineering, and a worldwide support network, Tecnau empowers customers to reduce production costs, expand application possibilities, and improve operational efficiency.

SOURCE Tecnau