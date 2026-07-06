Tecnau Revolution 50 AutoSetup Certified for HP PageWide Web Press A2200 Integration

Tecnau announces the successful installation, testing, and certification of its Revolution 50 AutoSetup solution for inline operation with the HP PageWide Web Press A2200.

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The certification process was completed in June 2026 at the HP Graphics Experience Center in Barcelona, confirming that the Tecnau system meets HP's internal specifications for seamless inline integration.

Revolution 50 HP

This milestone reinforces the importance of a fully connected workflow, where printing and finishing operate together as a single, synchronized production environment. By aligning press performance with finishing automation, print providers can maximize uptime, minimize interruptions, and streamline operations across a wide range of applications.

The Revolution 50 AutoSetup enables continuous production by automatically adapting downstream processes to the printed output. Job changeovers are triggered directly by the workflow, eliminating the need to stop the press for manual adjustments. This results in:

Uninterrupted production flow without slowdowns

Significant reduction of white paper waste between jobs

Improved overall equipment efficiency and output consistency

The system is designed to accommodate evolving production needs. Its flexibility supports a wide media range, from lightweight transactional documents to more demanding applications such as book blocks, leaflets, and heavy stock direct mail, allowing print providers to expand their service offering without requiring additional finishing platforms.

"By integrating with the HP PageWide Web Press A2200, the Revolution 50 AutoSetup demonstrates how finishing automation can directly enhance the value of high-speed inkjet printing systems. Reducing manual intervention while enabling continuous production helps lower operational costs, improve resource utilization, and support faster turnaround times." — Stefano De Marco, Tecnau

"Enabling continuous, automated production is essential for our customers, and integrations like this play a key role in maximizing uptime and reducing complexity." — Barbara McManus, Vice President & General Manager, PageWide Industrial, HP

This certification highlights Tecnau's ongoing commitment to delivering finishing solutions that integrate seamlessly within modern print environments—supporting customers in building scalable, efficient, and future-ready production workflows.

About Tecnau

Tecnau is a global leader in paper handling, monitoring, processing, and finishing systems for the digital printing industry. Serving transactional, direct mail, publishing, graphic arts, book-on-demand, and short-run markets, Tecnau provides feeding, cutting, folding, quality assurance, and in-line finishing modules compatible with the most advanced digital printers. With decades of industrial automation expertise, customized engineering, and a worldwide support network, Tecnau empowers customers to reduce production costs, expand application possibilities, and improve operational efficiency.

For further information, visit www.tecnau.com

SOURCE Tecnau