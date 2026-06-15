Tecsys Achieves FedRAMP "Agency Auth In Process" Designation with HHS Sponsorship

Milestone advances Elite™ Platform Toward Class C Certification

MONTREAL, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management company, today announced it has been officially designated as "Agency Auth In Process" on the FedRAMP Marketplace, following sponsorship by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Once certification is complete, Tecsys expects to be among a select group of FedRAMP-certified supply chain platforms.

Strengthening Secure Supply Chains for Healthcare and Government

The designation represents a key milestone in Tecsys' progression toward FedRAMP Class C Certification (formerly Moderate). The Class C Certification covers systems handling sensitive data where unauthorized access, modification or loss would have serious consequences – a standard directly relevant in healthcare and mission-critical government operations.

Through the HHS sponsorship, Tecsys is aligning its Elite platform with stringent federal security and compliance standards, enabling agencies to confidently deploy its advanced supply chain capabilities in highly regulated environments.

"Achieving the FedRAMP 'Agency Auth In Process' designation with the support of HHS is a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering secure, compliant cloud solutions to U.S. federal agencies," said Peter Brereton, President and CEO of Tecsys. "Pursuing FedRAMP certification reflects the level of security, accountability and operational discipline our customers count on us for, and the investments we make to meet federal standards ultimately strengthen the resilience and security of our platform for every organization we serve."

Expanding Tecsys' Public Sector Presence

Listing on the FedRAMP Marketplace as "Agency Auth In Process" provides federal agencies with visibility into Tecsys' progress toward certification and facilitates engagement with procurement and evaluation teams seeking compliant cloud solutions.

With FedRAMP Class C Certification, Tecsys will further enable federal agencies to:

Gain real-time visibility into critical medical and operational supply chains

Strengthen resilience and continuity of operations

Meet stringent federal requirements for security, privacy, and compliance

This milestone reinforces Tecsys' position as a trusted partner for digital transformation initiatives, particularly in government agencies where secure and resilient supply chain infrastructure is essential.

A Supply Chain Platform Built for the Most Demanding Environments

Tecsys works with more than 1,000 customer sites worldwide across healthcare and distribution, including over 50 health systems such as Texas Children's Hospital, Intermountain Health and Sanford Health. Tecsys Elite, the company's core platform, offers purpose-built capabilities with healthcare supply chain and warehouse management systems, pharmacy inventory management and hospital point-of-use visibility capabilities. Its Warehouse Management System was recently recognized by Gartner as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant for the 15th consecutive year.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is trusted by mission-critical organizations in healthcare and distribution to build resilient, efficient and secure supply chains. A global provider of cloud-based, AI-driven software with deep domain expertise, Tecsys delivers real-time operational visibility and execution across critical workflows when performance and reliability matter most. Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: TCS). For more information, visit www.tecsys.com.

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2026. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.