Tecsys Announces 2026 Supply Chain Excellence Award Winners

Healthcare and distribution leaders recognized for advancing operational performance, resilience and innovation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management company, today announced the winners of its 2026 Supply Chain Excellence Awards at the Tecsys User Conference (TUC) in Nashville, Tennessee.

The annual awards recognize organizations and leaders driving measurable impact across healthcare and distribution through innovation, process improvement and operational leadership. This year's winners reflect the growing role of supply chain as a critical driver of performance, resilience and patient and customer outcomes.

"Supply chains are complex, high-stakes and constantly under pressure. The organizations and leaders we are recognizing have demonstrated what it takes to perform in that environment," said Peter Brereton, President and CEO of Tecsys. "I congratulate this year's award winners for advancing how supply chains operate in their industries."

2026 Tecsys Supply Chain Excellence Award Winners

Growth Award – Prisma Health

Prisma Health's supply chain team was recognized for advancing growth and responding to evolving market demands. The organization demonstrated a strong commitment to modernizing systems, refining processes and expanding capabilities to support long-term scalability and resilience in a changing healthcare environment.

Innovation Award – Kirby Risk

Kirby Risk received the Innovation Award for leading a major warehouse transformation. By combining advanced warehouse management capabilities with robotics automation, the organization modernized operations and improved efficiency, demonstrating a clear commitment to building more adaptive and high-performing supply chain operations.

Process Excellence Award – BJC Healthcare

BJC Healthcare was honored for its enterprise-wide Point of Use (POU) implementation and its ability to execute consistently across a complex, multi-hospital environment. The organization demonstrated strong operational discipline through efficient deployment, broad adoption and the establishment of scalable execution standards.

Strategic Leadership Award – John Lowerison of The Stevens Company

John Lowerison, VP of Operations at The Stevens Company, was recognized for driving digital transformation and advancing a unified, scalable supply chain strategy across Canada. His leadership has helped position the organization for sustained growth and strengthened its ability to operate in an increasingly complex healthcare landscape.

Gee Mathen Memorial Award for Pharmacy Innovation – Brian Dotter of St. Luke's Health System

Brian Dotter, Director of Pharmacy at St. Luke's Health System, was recognized for his leadership in advancing pharmacy operations through innovation and continuous improvement. His work has strengthened inventory visibility and supported faster, more reliable access to medications, demonstrating the impact of combining clinical expertise with operational excellence.

Customer Loyalty Award – ACI Brands

ACI Brands was awarded the Customer Loyalty Award for its long-standing partnership with Tecsys spanning more than 30 years. Throughout multiple phases of growth and transformation, ACI has continuously evolved its supply chain operations while maintaining a strong, collaborative relationship built on trust and shared progress.

To learn more about the Tecsys User Conference, please visit https://www.tecsys.com/event/tuc2026.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is trusted by mission-critical organizations in healthcare and distribution to build resilient, efficient and secure supply chains. A global provider of cloud-based, AI-driven software with deep domain expertise, Tecsys delivers real-time operational visibility and execution across critical workflows when performance and reliability matter most. Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: TCS). For more information, visit www.tecsys.com.

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2026. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.