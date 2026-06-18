Ted Kangaroo Launches Four New Products including the Groundbreaking Sideways Rocker

New Sensory Support Chair Offers Targeted Lateral Motion for Calmer Regulation

CHICAGO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ted Kangaroo, the sensory support brand known for creating premium but playful, functional tools that help children regulate, focus and thrive, is proud to announce the launch of the first-of-its-kind, patent-pending Sideways Rocker. The Sideways Rocker, developed through consultation with clinicians, is a beautifully designed sensory chair that fits into any home, classroom or clinic, providing a plush, inviting space for children to experience calming vestibular input through gentle, side-to-side motion. The Sideways Rocker's launch coincides with the release of three additional products: the Smiling Critters Squeeze Seat, ExtraPlus Foam Sensory Chair and ExtraPlus CloudNest Triangle Chair. Each product is developed to provide targeted sensory input, building on Ted Kangaroo's clinically informed, play-based approach.

"The Sideways Rocker combines real sensory science with a design kids love. Gentle lateral motion engages the vestibular system in a unique way that other products don't, while the soft, supportive foam seat delivers proprioceptive calm to help them feel more grounded—an active, playful way for kids to self-regulate," said Jacob Fisch, CEO and Founder of Ted Kangaroo. "Together with the Smiling Critters Squeeze Seat and our ExtraPlus line of shredded foam chairs, this expansion reflects what Ted Kangaroo is all about: turning complex sensory science into joyful, everyday tools that help children feel grounded and capable."

Most chair-like sensory regulation products currently available allow for backward-forward rocking movement only. While many existing products offer side-to-side motion, they are typically open designs, like balance boards or canoes. Ted Kangaroo's one-of-a-kind design integrates that same lateral movement into a supportive, contained seat, allowing children to experience calming motion while feeling secure and grounded.

Additional benefits of the Sideways Rocker include:

Deep Pressure Hug : The padded high-back and side-cushion design naturally cradles a child's body, simulating a reassuring hug that reduces anxiety and sensory overload

: The padded high-back and side-cushion design naturally cradles a child's body, simulating a reassuring hug that reduces anxiety and sensory overload Improves Focus : The rhythmic swaying helps channel restless energy, which is especially helpful for children with ADHD, autism or sensory processing needs

: The rhythmic swaying helps channel restless energy, which is especially helpful for children with ADHD, autism or sensory processing needs Versatile Use: Ideal for classrooms, therapy rooms, or any calm-down corner in a home

"Side-to-side rocking activates a distinct set of vestibular receptors — lateral movement receptors — that forward-backward rocking simply doesn't reach," adds Lindsey Biel, M.A., OTR/L, and Ted Kangaroo Advisory Council Member. "The Sideways Rocker creates a unique opportunity to obtain that much-needed sensory input at home, at school, and in the OT clinic, making it a powerful tool for helping kids feel and function at their best."

Highlights of the three additional new product releases include:

Smiling Critters Squeeze Seat

Designed for multi-position sitting, allowing children to rock gently back and forth

Combines vestibular input with calming compression to support focus and reduce anxiety

Various sitting and rocking positions help children relax and enhance their mood

ExtraPlus Foam Sensory Chair

Filled with shredded foam for an ultra-soft, plush feel that molds to the body for adaptive support

Creates a cocoon-like environment that encourages self-soothing

Allows kids to rock, bounce and snuggle for tactile and vestibular input

ExtraPlus Sensory Triangle Chair

Offers similar calming and supportive benefits to promote relaxation, focus and sensory regulation

Filled with soft, shredded foam for a plush, sink-in feel with added structure

Bean bag-inspired design with more support, helping children feel secure while seated

Learn more and shop Ted Kangaroo sensory support rockers, seats, vests and more online at www.ted-kangaroo.com.

ABOUT TED KANGAROO

Ted Kangaroo is a sensory-support brand creating playful, functional tools that help nurture and support children so they can reach their full potential. Developed in collaboration with pediatric therapists, Ted Kangaroo products translate sensory science into accessible, everyday solutions for families, educators, and clinicians. From calming vests to tactile activity tools, each product blends gentle therapeutic support with joyful design—encouraging calmness, focus, and body awareness. More than a product line, Ted Kangaroo is a trusted partner in helping children build essential skills, navigate daily routines, and grow with confidence. Learn more at ted-kangaroo.com.

SOURCE Ted Kangaroo