Ted Kangaroo Launches Inaugural Advisory Council to Advance Sensory-Support Innovation and Create Community

Brings Together Leading Experts in Child Development, ADHD, Autism and Neurodiversity

CHICAGO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ted Kangaroo, the sensory-support brand known for creating playful, functional tools that help children regulate, focus and thrive, is proud to announce the formation of its Advisory Council. The Advisory Council brings together an initial core group of respected experts in child development and neurodiversity, and includes nationally and internationally recognized practitioners, authors, and educators ranging from occupational therapists with decades of pediatric experience to psychologists and psychiatrists specializing in ADHD, autism and mental health.

The Advisory Council will help guide product development and offer feedback on function and application, including best practices as neurodiversity research and science evolves. The Council will also provide insights into how Ted Kangaroo is being used in real-world settings so that the brand can continue to offer products that are tailored to the specific needs and habits of its users. Through ongoing collaboration, council members will offer feedback on product upgrades and new product launches, helping ensure that Ted Kangaroo's growing line reflects evolving methodologies in sensory support.

"Creating products that genuinely support children starts with listening to the experts who work with them every day," said Jacob Fisch, CEO and Founder of Ted Kangaroo. "We are so grateful to the practitioners that make up the Advisory Council. Each brings extensive clinical expertise and real-world insight into how children and adults learn, regulate and engage with their environments, which ensures that Ted Kangaroo remains clinically grounded, practical and truly beneficial for the families and professionals who rely on them."

Collectively, the Advisory Council's expertise spans sensory integration, neurodevelopment, family therapy and clinical education. The initial Ted Kangaroo Advisory Council includes:

With the launch of the Advisory Council, Ted Kangaroo is making strides towards becoming the most impactful community of clinicians, educators and experts throughout America, providing a platform where teachers, clinicians, and parents can connect and support one another for the benefit of the broader neurodiversity community. Additionally, Advisory Council members will contribute to educational initiatives and thought leadership that further expands awareness around sensory development and neurodiversity, strengthening Ted Kangaroo's role as a trusted informational resource for families, educators and clinicians.

"We believe that every child experiences the world differently, and that sensory tools should be both clinically informed and approachable," adds Fisch. "By collaborating directly with leading professionals, we hope to continue translating complex sensory science into clear, accessible solutions that support regulation, independence, and long-term skill-building. Our goal is to, over time, expand the Advisory Council to more professionals, and ultimately become an extensive resource hub for anyone looking to learn more about sensory-support tools and innovation."

Ted Kangaroo intends to continue growing the Advisory Council with the longer term goal of onboarding experts that will form the broader Ted Kangaroo Advisory Network. To learn more, please visit www.ted-kangaroo.com.

ABOUT TED KANGAROO

Ted Kangaroo is a sensory-support brand creating playful, functional tools that help nurture and support children so they can reach their full potential. Developed in collaboration with pediatric therapists, Ted Kangaroo products translate sensory science into accessible, everyday solutions for families, educators, and clinicians. From calming vests to tactile activity tools, each product blends gentle therapeutic support with joyful design—encouraging calmness, focus, and body awareness. More than a product line, Ted Kangaroo is a trusted partner in helping children build essential skills, navigate daily routines, and grow with confidence. Learn more at ted-kangaroo.com.

SOURCE Ted Kangaroo