TEDCO Awards More Than $753,000 to 2026 Maryland Makerspace Initiative Program Awardees

17 projects were chosen for the 2026 awards

COLUMBIA, Md., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announced the recipients of the 2026 Maryland Makerspace Initiative Program ("Makerspace Program"). Through the program, TEDCO will award more than $753,000 to support 17 projects across Maryland that expand access to makerspaces, strengthen local innovation ecosystems, and create new opportunities for entrepreneurs, students and communities.

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"The entrepreneurial journey is filled with challenges, but TEDCO is committed to providing the resources, connections and opportunities entrepreneurs need to overcome them," said Tammi Thomas, president of TEDCO. "The Maryland Makerspace Program is one way we invest in innovators by expanding access to the tools, expertise and collaborative spaces that help ideas grow into successful businesses. We are excited to see these 17 projects strengthen communities, support entrepreneurs and create new opportunities for innovation across Maryland."

Created through legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly, the Makerspace Program provides grants of up to $100,000, along with technical assistance, to eligible entities seeking to establish, expand or enhance makerspaces throughout Maryland. The program supports the growth of a statewide makerspace network that equips entrepreneurs with access to tools, technology and expertise while strengthening workforce development and innovation across the state.

"This year's highly competitive applicant pool reflects the continued interest in expanding makerspaces across Maryland," said Justin Ferguson, innovation manager, Venture Development, TEDCO. "By increasing access to tools, training and collaborative resources, these projects will help more entrepreneurs develop their ideas, strengthen local innovation and contribute to a more diverse and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem."

The awardees for the 2026 Makerspace Program include:

Baltimore Underground Science Space (BUSS), located in Baltimore City Brunswick Arts Council, located in Frederick County CELLS / BioMakerSpace, located in Frederick County City Life Community Builders, located in Baltimore City College of Southern Maryland Foundation, located in Charles County Dent Education, located in Baltimore City Digital Harbor Foundation, located in Baltimore City Delmarva Makerspace, located in Wicomico County Frontier Technology Institute, located in Prince George's County Howard County Office of Agriculture, located in Howard County Inncuvate Community Development Partnership, located in Prince George's County Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboration, located in Carroll County Paxspace, located in St. Mary's County Rockville Science Center, located in Montgomery County St Mary's County Library, located in St. Mary's County The Makerspace of Annapolis, located in Anne Arundel County Washington College, located in Kent County

For more information about TEDCO's Makerspace Program, visit tedcomd.com/makerspace.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

Media Contact

Direna Cousins, Vice President, Marketing, TEDCO, [email protected]

Rachael Kalinyak, Associate Director, Marketing & Communications, TEDCO, [email protected]

SOURCE TEDCO