TEDCO and the Institute for Women Entrepreneur Excellence Announce Board of Directors

Executive board members for the Maryland non-profit recognized

COLUMBIA, Md., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Women Entrepreneur Excellence, Inc.(IWEE), a Maryland non-profit dedicated to empowering and advancing women entrepreneurs across the state, announces the appointment the 2026-2027 board of directors' executive officers. The newly elected leadership supports the organization's commitment to strategic transformation, growth and innovation.

A full list of the IWEE board members includes chair Santhanam, Applied Neurons; vice chair Hopkins-Laboy, EEO Services LLC; secretary Anthony, Morgan State University; treasurer Waterman, Coppin State University; Allison Alexander, The Marathon Fund; Pamela Allison, University of Maryland, Eastern Shore; Johnetta Boseman Hardy, Bowie State University; Farrah Holder, Blue Fire Equity; and Troy LeMaile-Stovall, TEDCO. Institute for Women Entrepreneur Excellence (IWEE)

"I am excited to work with the board and elected executive officers to advance our mission of removing barriers for entrepreneurs and expanding opportunities for scalable growth across the ecosystem," said Teresa Payne-Nunn, interim executive director of IWEE. "Together, this talented group brings the expertise and perspective needed to drive meaningful change and help more entrepreneurs succeed."

IWEE is an organization that dedicates its resources to empower women entrepreneurs through cohort-style programming, workshops, access to capital and ecosystem engagement. By addressing the specific challenges women face in an entrepreneurial ecosystem, IWEE fosters scalable and sustainable growth opportunities for women-led businesses.

The organization's new executive officers include:

"I am honored to serve as board chair for the Institute for Women Entrepreneur Excellence," said Santhanam. "As IWEE continues to expand its reach and impact, I look forward to working with my fellow board members to strengthen the organization's foundation, support its strategic priorities, and help ensure more entrepreneurs have access to the resources and opportunities they need to succeed."

The IWEE board currently consists of 9 members, many of whom have served on the board since the organization's inception in 2022. IWEE was established in collaboration with four of Maryland's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), including Bowie State University, University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, Morgan State University and Coppin State University. Each institution provides a professional to serve on the board, aiding in programmatic advisement and implementation.

"The next chapter of the Institute for Women Entrepreneur Excellence will build on the organization's momentum, expanding access to critical resources and opportunities for entrepreneurs across Maryland while fostering a more vibrant and sustainable innovation ecosystem," said Tammi Thomas, president, TEDCO.

A full list of the IWEE board members includes chair Santhanam, Applied Neurons; vice chair Hopkins-Laboy, EEO Services LLC; secretary Anthony, Morgan State University; treasurer Waterman, Coppin State University; Allison Alexander, The Marathon Fund; Pamela Allison, University of Maryland, Eastern Shore; Johnetta Boseman Hardy, Bowie State University; Farrah Holder, Blue Fire Equity; and Troy LeMaile-Stovall, TEDCO.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

Media Contact

Direna Cousins, Vice President, Marketing, TEDCO [email protected]

Rachael Kalinyak, Associate Director, Marketing & Communications, TEDCO, [email protected]

SOURCE TEDCO