Telecom Services Market Size to Grow by USD 625.5 billion from 2022 to 2027; Driven by increased demand for broadband - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global telecom services market size is expected to grow by USD 625.5 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.13%. Factors driving the growth of global telecom serivces include increased demand for broadband, mergers and acquisitions, and increase in global mobile data traffic.

Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2022 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telecom Services Market 2023-2027

Global Telecom services market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global telecom services market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer telecom services in the market are AT and T Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., BT Group Plc, China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., Deutsche Telekom AG, KDDI Corp., kt corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Nokia Corp., Orange SA, Reliance Industries Ltd., SoftBank Group Corp., Tata Teleservices Ltd., Telefonica SA, Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, and Juniper Networks Inc. and others. The global telecom services market is at its growing stage.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

Bharti Airtel Ltd.: The company offers telecom services such as prepaid, postpaid, broadband.

The company offers telecom services such as prepaid, postpaid, broadband. BT Group Plc: The company offers telecom services for mobile and broadband.

The company offers telecom services for mobile and broadband. China Mobile Ltd.: The company offers telecom services such as mobile voice and multimedia.

The company offers telecom services such as mobile voice and multimedia. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Global Telecom Services Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, End-user (Consumer/ residential and Business), Type (Wireless and Wireline), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The consumer/residential segment will capture the highest revenue share in the global telecommunications services market in 2022 and is expected to remain the leader throughout the forecast period. A major factor in the significant growth of telecommunications services is the spread of smartphones. There will be about 6.6 billion mobile phone subscribers worldwide in 2022, and smartphones are used by over 60% of the population. Additionally, the growing popularity of OTT applications is driving customers to sign up for wireless Internet services. This is very useful for implementing large communication networks. Moreover, the growing popularity of online gaming and watching ultra-high-definition movies is expected to accelerate the growth of this segment. As more and more people work remotely, the demand for high-speed internet services is growing rapidly. Many commercial end-users require reliable, fast, and affordable Internet service to keep their daily business running smoothly. Demand for mobile services such as voice and data services continues to grow as more people use mobile devices for communication, entertainment and social media. The emergence of 5G technology is expected to further increase demand for faster and more reliable cellular services, which will have a positive impact on the growth of the global telecommunications services market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global telecom services market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global telecom services market.

APAC dominated the global telecom services market in 2022 with a market share of 33%. APAC is the world's most populous continent and its population is growing rapidly. As the population grows, so does the demand for communication services such as mobile phones and Internet access. Many countries in APAC are experiencing rapid economic development and increasing demand for telecommunications services. As people become wealthier, they are more likely to want access to mobile phones and high-speed internet. APAC is undergoing a major shift from rural to urban life. As people move to cities, they need more advanced communications services to stay connected and conduct business. Rapid technological change is changing the way people live, work and communicate. APAC is focused on digital transformation driving demand for telecommunications services. Population growth, economic development, urbanization, and digital transformation are boosting the demand for telecommunications services in APAC, which is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global telecommunications services market during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Global Telecom Services Market – Market Dynamics

Increased demand for broadband boosting the market - The popularity of the Internet has increased the demand for high-speed broadband connections. As a result, telecom companies must upgrade their network infrastructure to support faster speeds and higher bandwidths. As the world becomes more connected, the demand for telecommunications services is growing rapidly. People and businesses need fast, reliable connectivity to stay connected, access information and services, and perform their daily activities. Mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets are ubiquitous and are currently used by billions of people around the world. This has greatly increased demand for mobile data services such as Internet access and messaging. Broadband demand increased as COVID-19 pandemic increased remote work and employees needed reliable, high-speed internet connections to effectively work from home. The popularity of streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video has led to an explosion in the amount of data transmitted over broadband networks. Hence, high demand for internet and broadband will drive the growth of the global telecommunications services market during the forecast period.

Technological advancements is a key trend prevailing in the market - Communication services have evolved significantly in recent years with the emergence of new technologies such as 5G networks, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI). These technologies enable new services, improve the performance of existing services, and facilitate the growth of telecommunications services. AI is being used to improve the efficiency and reliability of communication services, from network management to customer service. AI can help predict and prevent network problems, optimize network performance, and deliver personalized customer experiences. VR/AR technology is used in communication services to improve customer experience and enable remote collaboration. These technologies require high-speed connections to deliver high-quality, immersive experiences. The rise of digital services such as video streaming, cloud computing, and online gaming are rapidly increasing the demand for data. Telecommunications service providers are required to provide this data to their end users. Hence, owing to technological advances, the global telecommunications services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Regulatory compliance is a major challenge in the market - Telecommunications services must comply with various regulations and standards, including those related to privacy, security and consumer protection. Communication service providers must comply with data protection regulations such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the US's California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). These regulations require telecommunications services to obtain user consent before collecting and using data and to implement appropriate security measures to protect data. Communication services must ensure network security to protect the network from cyber threats such as hacking and malware. Must comply with industry standards and regulations such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Telecommunications services must comply with regulations that protect consumers from unfair or deceptive practices, such as the US Federal Trade Commission Act (FTC Act). These regulations require telecommunications services to provide clear and accurate information about their services, prices and terms of use. Telecommunications services must obtain appropriate licenses and permits to operate in various jurisdictions. Among other things, it must comply with regulations regarding frequency allocation, interconnection, and number portability. Complying with these regulations can be complex, and telecommunications services may need to work with legal and compliance teams to ensure all requirements are met. Failure to comply could result in fines, legal action, and damage to the company's reputation. Such factors may hinder the growth of the global telecommunications services market during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Telecom Services Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Telecom Services Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Telecom Services Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Telecom Services Market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Telecom Services Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global telecom operations management market is expected to increase by USD 24 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers telecom operations management market segmentations by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rapid advances in technologies driving demand for scalable telecom management solutions is notably driving the telecom operations management market growth, although factors such as increasing data security issues may impede the market growth.

Global telecom billing revenue management market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.73% between 2022 and 2027. The telecom billing revenue management market size is forecast to increase by USD 6.99 billion. The growth of the market depends on several factors, including expanding telecom services, increasing collaborations and partnerships, and inclination toward next-generation technologies. This telecom billing revenue management market report extensively covers market segmentation by solution (software and services), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The expanding telecom services are notably driving the market growth.

Telecom Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 625.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.34 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AT and T Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., BT Group Plc, China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., Deutsche Telekom AG, KDDI Corp., kt corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Nokia Corp., Orange SA, Reliance Industries Ltd., SoftBank Group Corp., Tata Teleservices Ltd., Telefonica SA, Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, and Juniper Networks Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global telecom services market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global telecom services market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Consumer/ residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumer/ residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumer/ residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Consumer/ residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Consumer/ residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Business - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Business - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Business - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Business - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Business - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Wireless - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Wireless - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Wireless - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Wireless - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Wireless - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Wireline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Wireline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Wireline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Wireline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Wireline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 111: AT and T Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: AT and T Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: AT and T Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Bharti Airtel Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Bharti Airtel Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Bharti Airtel Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Bharti Airtel Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Bharti Airtel Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 BT Group Plc

Exhibit 121: BT Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 122: BT Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 123: BT Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: BT Group Plc - Segment focus

12.6 China Mobile Ltd.

Exhibit 125: China Mobile Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: China Mobile Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: China Mobile Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 China Telecom Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: China Telecom Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: China Telecom Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: China Telecom Corp. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 131: China Telecom Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Deutsche Telekom AG

Exhibit 132: Deutsche Telekom AG - Overview



Exhibit 133: Deutsche Telekom AG - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Deutsche Telekom AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Deutsche Telekom AG - Segment focus

12.9 KDDI Corp.

Exhibit 136: KDDI Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: KDDI Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: KDDI Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: KDDI Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 kt corp.

Exhibit 140: kt corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: kt corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: kt corp. - Key offerings

12.11 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Exhibit 143: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Orange SA

Exhibit 147: Orange SA - Overview



Exhibit 148: Orange SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Orange SA - Key offerings

12.13 Reliance Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 SoftBank Group Corp.

Exhibit 155: SoftBank Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: SoftBank Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: SoftBank Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: SoftBank Group Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Telefonica SA

Exhibit 159: Telefonica SA - Overview



Exhibit 160: Telefonica SA - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Telefonica SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Telefonica SA - Segment focus

12.16 Verizon Communications Inc.

Exhibit 163: Verizon Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Verizon Communications Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Verizon Communications Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Verizon Communications Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Vodafone Group Plc

Exhibit 167: Vodafone Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 168: Vodafone Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Vodafone Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Vodafone Group Plc - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio