TELUS Corporation - NOTICE OF CASH DIVIDEND

News provided by

TELUS Corporation

Jul 31, 2026, 06:50 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1875 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on October 1, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2026.

By order of the Board

Andrea Wood
Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Governance Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia
July 30, 2026

Contact: Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

TELUS Corporation - NOTICE OF CASH DIVIDEND

TELUS Corporation - NOTICE OF CASH DIVIDEND

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1875 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding...
TELUS reports second quarter 2026 financial and operational results and resets quarterly dividend to support deleveraging and fuel long-term growth

TELUS reports second quarter 2026 financial and operational results and resets quarterly dividend to support deleveraging and fuel long-term growth

TELUS Corporation (TSX: T) (NYSE: TU) today released its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. Concurrent with its quarterly...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Carriers and Services

Carriers and Services

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics