TELUS Corporation - NOTICE OF CASH DIVIDEND

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1875 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on October 1, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2026.

By order of the Board

Andrea Wood

Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Governance Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia

July 30, 2026

Contact: Investor Relations

1-800-667-4871

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Corporation