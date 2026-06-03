Telycam Expands Broadcast AV PTZ Camera Lineup with New Explore 100, 300 and 500

New cameras build on proven advantages of earlier Explore models with even smoother motion, powerful new features and redesigned web user interface

SHENZHEN, China, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telycam, a leading PTZ camera manufacturer serving both the ProAV and broadcast markets, today unveiled the company's latest lineup in its broadcast-class Explore series: the Explore 100, Explore 300 and Explore 500.

Telycam has expanded its Explore series of PTZ cameras for high-end broadcast and ProAV video production with three new models including the Explore 500 and Explore 300. They combine a 4/3" sensor, 20x optical zoom, advanced hybrid auto-focus and a brushless motor to deliver outstanding image quality with precise focus and fluid camera motion.

Building on the hallmarks of the award-winning Explore family, these new models deliver outstanding image quality, precise focus, and smooth mechanical movement across a wide range of production scenarios. Ideal for sports broadcasts, corporate events, educational applications, and live production environments, the new launches reinforce Telycam's commitment to empowering professional productions with high-performance, reliable, and versatile PTZ cameras.

Telycam will showcase the new cameras in both N7957 at the InfoComm 2026 and exhibition, taking place June 17 to 19 in Las Vegas.

The Explore 100 and Explore 300 represent the next generation of Telycam's Explore SE and Explore XE cameras, respectively, while the Explore 500 is the newest evolution of the previous top-of-the-line Explore model. All three models deliver improved performance with advanced features including Telycam's new Brushless DC motor and 3-axis synchronization, designed to eliminate robotic movement and deliver fluid, natural camera motion—perfect for broadcast-quality production.

The Explore 300 and Explore 500 are equipped with a 4/3'' sensor and 20x optical zoom, coupled with industry-leading Hybrid AF for exceptional low-light performance and fast, accurate autofocus. Both models also incorporate an OLPF (optical low-pass filter) lens to minimize moiré effects when shooting in front of LED walls, enhancing virtual production and digital content creation. Meanwhile, the Explore 100 combines a 1/1.8" sensor with 30x optical zoom as a low-cost entry point to broadcast-grade PTZ capture.

All three models offer a flexible array of output connectivity. The Explore 300 outputs 4K at 60 frames per second over HDMI or NDI® HX3, with 4K at 30 fps available over USB-C and 1080p60 video over 3G-SDI. The Explore 100 and Explore 500 offer the same outputs plus NDI® High Bandwidth, 12G-SDI (with genlock) and SFP+ interfaces. All three models can also stream directly in SRT, RTMP and RTSP, and can record files on an SD card.

The brand-new WebUI for the next-generation Explore models is fully mobile-friendly, making it easy for users to control the cameras remotely from a phone or iPad. It also features four Scene Presets, allowing users to save and quickly recall different image settings for varying lighting and stage conditions. In addition, the new WebUI integrates numerous small enhancements designed to provide a smoother, more intuitive user experience.

Availability:

The Explore 100, Explore 300, and Explore 500 are scheduled to be available in Q3 2026. Despite representing significant upgrades over previous Explore models, the new cameras will carry the same original MSRP as their earlier equivalents, delivering more value without increasing cost.

About Telycam – Founded in 2014, Telycam (www.telycam.com) is an innovative developer of live production solutions and intelligent meeting room systems. Known best for their award-winning professional PTZ cameras, Telycam has evolved to provide a growing ecosystem of high-quality yet affordable production and conferencing tools for the broadcast, content creator and ProAV markets.

SOURCE Telycam