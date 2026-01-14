Telycam Introduces Mix One, an All-in-One IP Video Switcher Built for PTZ-First Production

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telycam, a PTZ camera innovator with more than a decade of industry experience, today announced Mix One, an all-in-one video production solution designed to expand and elevate its PTZ ecosystem. Purpose-built for PTZ-centric workflows, Mix One combines an encoder, decoder, monitor, video switcher, and PTZ controller within a single, compact unit—giving creators a powerful yet intuitive tool for live streaming, podcasting, and professional content production.

Telycam's new Mix One all-in-one IP video switcher gives creators and small to mid-sized studios a powerful yet intuitive solution for live streaming, podcasting and professional content production.

Built on industry standards and modern AV-over-IP architecture, Mix One offers an elegant, scalable alternative to traditional hardware-heavy production setups. With native support for NDI® HX, SRT, RTMP, and RTSP, users can work with low-latency IP video directly over the network—with no external converters nor capture cards required. IP video routing, remote camera control, and automatic device discovery make scaling effortless. Expanding or redeploying a system is as simple as connecting new devices to the same network.

Telycam will highlight Mix One in booth 4K860 at the upcoming 2026 ISE Show, taking place Feb 3 to 6 in Barcelona.

Flexible Inputs, Designed for Hybrid Workflows

Mix One supports up to six video sources in virtually any combination of IP and physical inputs. Users can operate fully in IP using NDI HX, SRT, RTMP, or RTSP, or seamlessly mix IP streams with two HDMI inputs (up to 4K at 60 frames per second) and one USB-C input (up to 1080p60). For true bidirectional IP workflows, Mix One supports NDI HX, SRT, RTMP, and RTSP for video output as well as input.

On the audio side, Mix One features one stereo line-in and one XLR analog audio input, with flexible gain, level, and routing controls to support professional audio integration.

Intuitive Control and Professional Graphics

An 8.8-inch LCD touchscreen provides real-time input preview, audio control, graphics creation, and system configuration—all at a glance. For remote operation, the built-in, browser-based web user interface mirrors the intuitive experience, enabling fast setup and control from anywhere on the network.

For live production, users can seamlessly switch between program (PGM) and preview (PVW), set up Picture-in-Picture layouts, and apply a variety of transition effects in real time. The built-in graphics library offers ready-to-use templates such as titles, lower thirds, digital clocks, and rolling subtitles. All graphic layers are fully configurable and can be saved as presets or grouped together, enabling faster operation and a more efficient live workflow.

Reliable Recording and Network Architecture

Mix One supports local recording up to UHD resolution to external USB flash drives, HDDs, and SD cards. A dual-NIC design separates the local, dedicated production network from the customer's general network, ensuring stable operation and uninterrupted streaming even in complex or bandwidth-sensitive environments.

Built for PTZ-First Production

Designed specifically for PTZ users, Mix One communicates directly with PTZ cameras via VISCA, VISCA over IP, NDI, and serial protocols for smooth, responsive control. A hall-effect joystick delivers precise, butter-smooth camera movement for live operation. Image parameters such as exposure, color, white balance, and detail can be adjusted directly from the switcher interface—no need to jump between camera menus or web pages.

"For more than a decade, Telycam has been dedicated to empowering creators with professional production tools that enhance creativity and workflow efficiency," said Jenny Liu, Head of Sales and Marketing at Telycam. "Mix One represents the next evolution of our ecosystem beyond our trusted PTZ cameras into complete video production solutions. It's the ultimate all-in-one video switcher for multi-PTZ productions by solo creators and small to mid-sized studios—offering unmatched performance, flexibility, scalability, and professional-grade control in a single, efficient device."

Mix One is expected to begin shipping in April. Telycam cameras are distributed in the United States and Canada by MVD (Mobile Video Devices, Inc.). For more information, please visit www.telycam.com/mix-one.html.

About Telycam – Founded in 2014, Telycam (www.telycam.com) is an innovative developer of live production solutions and intelligent meeting room systems. Known best for their award-winning professional PTZ cameras, Telycam has evolved to provide a growing ecosystem of high-quality yet affordable production and conferencing tools for the broadcast, content creator and ProAV markets.

Copyright 2026 Telecam Technology Co, Ltd. All rights reserved. NDI® is a trademark of Vizrt NDI AB. #NDI

SOURCE Telycam