TEN Holdings Announces Key Dates for 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

LANGHORNE, Pa., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEN Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XHLD) (the "Company") through its subsidiary, TEN Events, Inc. ("TEN Events"), a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services, today announced that it will host its first Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting").

The Annual Meeting will be held on October 29, 2026, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, via live webcast and not at any physical location. The record date for determining those stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will be the close of business on September 4, 2026. Because the Annual Meeting is the Company's first annual meeting (and the Company did not hold an annual meeting in 2025), deadlines for the submission of stockholder proposals and nominations are set out below.

Deadline for Rule 14a-8 Stockholder Proposals

Stockholder proposals eligible to be included in the Company's proxy statement and form of proxy for the Annual Meeting pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), must be received at the Company's principal executive offices a reasonable time before the Company begins to print and send its proxy materials, which the Company has expects to be not later than September 4, 2026.

Deadline for Rule 14a-19 Notice

Stockholders who intend to solicit proxies in support of director nominees other than the Company's nominees must provide notice to the Company at the Company's principal executive offices not later than September 4, 2026 to be considered timely under Rule 14a-19 under the Exchange Act.

About TEN Holdings, Inc.

The Company, through its subsidiary, Ten Events, Inc., is a technology company headquartered in Pennsylvania that provides a virtual and hybrid event and webinar platform, supported by production and managed services for enterprise customers. The Company's event technology platform enables organizations to plan, produce, and broadcast virtual and hybrid events, including webinars, town halls, investor communications, and continuing education programs, while its production and managed services support customers throughout the event lifecycle. To learn more, visit www.tenholdingsinc.com. For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TEN Holdings, Inc.