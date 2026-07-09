TEN Holdings, Inc. Outlines Growth Strategy Following Closing of $7.5 Million Offering

LANGHORNE, Pa., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEN Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XHLD) (the "Company"), through its subsidiary, Ten Events, Inc., a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services, today said it intends to deploy the net proceeds from its recently completed $7.5 million offering to accelerate execution of the Company's long-term strategy of investing in vital strategic priorities designed to accelerate growth and improve shareholder value.

These priorities, said Chairman, CEO and CFO Virgilio Torres, will include the following:

Strengthening Working Capital – Enhancing liquidity to support operations, improve financial flexibility, and position the Company to capitalize on future growth opportunities.

– Enhancing liquidity to support operations, improve financial flexibility, and position the Company to capitalize on future growth opportunities. Expanding Product Development – Accelerating development of the Company's technology platform through expanded functionality, enhanced user experience, automation, analytics, and workflow capabilities designed to improve customer engagement and scalability.

– Accelerating development of the Company's technology platform through expanded functionality, enhanced user experience, automation, analytics, and workflow capabilities designed to improve customer engagement and scalability. Building Artificial Intelligence Capabilities – Investing in AI-powered technologies to enhance content creation, audience insights, automation, personalization, and operational efficiencies across the platform.

– Investing in AI-powered technologies to enhance content creation, audience insights, automation, personalization, and operational efficiencies across the platform. Pursuing Key Strategic Acquisitions – Exploring disciplined acquisition opportunities that expand the Company's technology capabilities, recurring revenue base, customer relationships, and overall market presence.

Mr. Torres said he believes achieving the above initiatives "will strengthen our competitive position, expand our software capabilities, and create a more scalable business model capable of delivering sustainable long-term growth."

Positioned for the Next Chapter

"This financing represents an important milestone for TEN Holdings and provides us with the capital to begin executing on the strategy we have been building over the past several months," added Mr. Torres. "With this capital in place, we can now shift from managing through a transition period to a new phase of pursuing and attaining the key strategic priorities that will enable us to grow the Company and achieve significant improvements to our top and bottom lines.

"At the same time," said Mr. Torres, "we intend to remain committed to prudent capital allocation and maintaining financial discipline as we scale."

"With this financing, we believe TEN Holdings is now better positioned to build a stronger, more diversified technology business while creating long-term value for our shareholders. We look forward to pursuing and achieving these opportunities."

Today's news follows the Company's press release of June 30 announcing the successful closing of its previously announced offering, generating gross proceeds of approximately $7.5 million before deducting offering expenses.

About TEN Holdings, Inc.

TEN Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Ten Events, Inc., is a provider of event technology, planning, production, and broadcasting services headquartered in Pennsylvania. The Company produces virtual, hybrid, and physical events supported by its Ten Events Pro platform. To learn more, visit www.tenholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to: statements regarding the use of proceeds and the Company's growth strategy, and the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other filings with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and TEN Holdings, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TEN Holdings, Inc.