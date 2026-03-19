TEN Holdings Announces Participation in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

LANGHORNE, Pa., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEN Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XHLD) through its subsidiary, Ten Events, Inc., ("Ten Events" or the "Company"), a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services, today announced the Company's participation in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, held at The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California from March 22nd to the 24th, 2026.

This year's event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, industry keynotes and panels with executive management attending from hundreds of private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Insurance, Resources, Sustainability and Technology, Media & Entertainment.

TEN Holdings' management team invites investors attending the event to reach out via the contact details below.

To learn more about the 38th Annual ROTH conference and submit a registration request, visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_127123/conference_home.html

About TEN Holdings, Inc.

The Company, through its subsidiary, Ten Events, Inc., is a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services headquartered in Pennsylvania. The Company mainly produces virtual and hybrid events and physical events. Virtual and hybrid events involve virtual and hybrid event planning, production and broadcasting services, and continuing education services, all of which are supported by the Company's proprietary Xyvid Pro Platform. Physical events mainly involve live streaming and video recording of physical events. To learn more, visit www.tenholdingsinc.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TEN Holdings, Inc.