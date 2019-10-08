Tennant Coatings Launches New Eco-MVR™ 100 Moisture Mitigation Flooring System

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennant Coatings−manufacturer of cutting-edge industrial floor and wall coatings and division of the world renowned floor cleaning machine manufacturer Tennant Company−is committed to upholding the company's long tradition of creating a cleaner, safer and healthier world with the introduction of its latest concrete floor solution. Launching the next generation moisture mitigation system, Eco-MVR™ 100, provides advanced protection against the deleterious and costly effects of Moisture Vapor Transmission (MVT). Eco-MVR™ 100 not only offers contractor-installers and facilities a greater level of defense against concrete moisture vapor damage than ever before, but also helps reduce costs, downtime and waste with its one coat application. The system's ground-breaking epoxy formulation can withstand very high moisture vapor emission rates (MVER) of up to 99% in-situ relative humidity per ASTM F2170, even when applied to concrete that is less than 28 days old. For use under any flooring that cannot tolerate more than 75% in-situ RH, environmentally and user friendly Eco-MVR™ 100 complies with SCAQMD VOC regulations and can contribute to LEED® v4 Indoor Air Quality credits.

With over 100 years in business, Tennant Coatings is at the forefront in flooring experience, knowledge, and expertise that, together with Tennant Company cleaning equipment, presents the widest range of solutions to meet virtually any flooring need. With the Eco-MVR™ 100 Moisture Mitigation System, Tennant Coatings is once again demonstrating its technological leadership within the resinous flooring industry. As one of the most comprehensive lines of concrete floor solutions on the market, the brand now includes both traditional and novel epoxy and urethane coating systems as well as pioneering concrete polishing products.

"New Eco-MVR™ 100 is the vanguard of MVT protection in our industry. Being able to safeguard our floor surfaces from the negative effects of very high moisture vapor emission rates – and to do that in a single coat application – is a great accomplishment," said Peter Kirton, Vice President of Tennant Coatings, "This offers our approved contractors a significant advantage over the competition in both shorter installation times as well as overall system performance."

Tennant Coatings Sales Representatives are available throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Central America. Call 1-800-228-4943 to consult with an expert near you.

