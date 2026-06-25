Tennessee American Water Recognizes 250th Birthday of U.S.

Phillip D. Glass Proudly Wears Commemorative Tennessee America 250 Shirt

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee American Water's Phillip D. Glass is now wearing a Tennessee America 250 commemorative shirt, marking the founding of the United States.

As Tennessee commemorates the semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the United States, communities across the state, including Chattanooga and Hamilton County, are planning Fourth of July events that bring neighbors together in celebration of our nation's history. As part of Hamilton County's celebration, Tennessee American Water will share information about the history of drinking water treatment and provide free patriotic rubber ducks at the Colonial Village. The Colonial Village will be located next to the pier at Ross's Landing along the riverfront on Saturday, July 4, from 2 to 6 p.m.

"Celebrations like the Fourth of July provide an opportunity for communities to come together, reflect on our shared history and look to the future," said Grant Evitts, president of Tennessee American Water. "With over 130 years as the water provider in the Chattanooga area, Tennessee American Water is proud to join our community in celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States."

Phillip D. Glass, the metal replica of a Tennessee American Water employee who sits atop an Amnicola Highway water tank, serves as a visible symbol of community pride. The words featured in the Tennessee American 250 logo, "Voices and Volunteers," reflect the unique contributions Tennesseans make to their communities.

In addition to providing clean, safe and reliable water, Tennessee American Water supports community activities throughout the year with employee volunteerism, outreach and education. The company is committed to investing in infrastructure, strengthening community engagement and helping sustain the celebrations and traditions that define Tennessee communities and the place we call home.

ABOUT AMERICAN WATER

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

ABOUT TENNESSEE AMERICAN WATER

Tennessee American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 100 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water services to approximately 425,000 people in Tennessee and north Georgia.

For more information, visit www.tennesseeamwater.com and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE American Water