Tennessee Heart Enters a New Era of Growth as an Independent Practice

Leading cardiology group in Middle Tennessee partners with Atria Health and affiliates with Stern Cardiovascular to expand access to care, physician recruitment and new investments in cardiovascular care.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee Heart today announced its transition to an independent, physician-led practice through a partnership with Atria Health, marking a new chapter in the organization's growth and reinforcing its long-term commitment to serving patients across Middle Tennessee. As part of the transition, Tennessee Heart will affiliate with Stern Cardiovascular, one of the nation's leading independent cardiovascular groups.

Atria Health

The affiliation with Stern and partnership with Atria Health will provide Tennessee Heart with access to additional clinical expertise, operational support and growth resources while allowing the practice to continue operating under its longstanding name and local leadership. Tennessee Heart will continue operating under its current brand and in the same locations, maintaining its commitment to physician-led care in the communities it has served for decades.

"Middle Tennessee continues to grow, and with that comes a growing need for cardiovascular care close to home," said Vert Cornielle, M.D., of Tennessee Heart. "This transition gives us the ability to think long-term about what our communities will need five, 10, and 20 years from now. That means recruiting the next generation of cardiologists, expanding access to specialized services, and continuing to invest in the people and programs that allow patients to receive outstanding care without leaving the region."

For half a century, Tennessee Heart has been a trusted provider of cardiovascular care throughout the Upper Cumberland region, delivering high-quality heart and vascular services close to home. Building on that foundation, the practice plans to recruit additional physicians, expand access to care and evaluate new investments in advanced cardiovascular services, including cutting-edge screening technology designed to deliver high-quality care closer to patients. These enhancements include the introduction of an in-house PET/CT cardiac imaging system and an advanced cardiovascular ultrasound platform supporting echocardiography, vascular imaging and stress echo testing. Together, these technologies will expand access to advanced diagnostic capabilities and help physicians identify cardiovascular disease earlier and more comprehensively through non-invasive evaluation.

Today's announcement comes at a time when cardiovascular practices nationwide face growing demand for care, physician shortages and increasing needs to invest in technology, infrastructure and new models of care delivery. Many physician groups are seeking alternatives that allow them to remain physician-led while gaining the capabilities needed to recruit clinicians, expand services and meet the evolving needs of patients.

"In many ways, this feels like a return to the roots of medicine," said Mariano Battaglia, M.D., of Tennessee Heart. "Physicians have always wanted the ability to make decisions based on what's best for their patients and communities. There's something exciting about being part of an independent, physician-led practice, because it gives us the best opportunity to preserve what has always made Tennessee Heart special while continuing to grow for the future."

Through its affiliation with Stern Cardiovascular, Tennessee Heart will gain access to additional clinical expertise, operational resources and growth capabilities that can support future investments in patient care. The relationship will help accelerate physician recruitment, expand access to advanced cardiovascular services and evaluate new care delivery models designed to bring more high-quality specialized care closer to patients throughout Middle Tennessee.

"Independent physician groups want to preserve their identity and local leadership while accessing the capital and resources needed to compete," said Matthew Eakins, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of Atria Health. "The most successful practices of the future will be physician-led, patient-first and resourced to grow."

About Tennessee Heart

Tennessee Heart is a physician-led cardiovascular practice dedicated to delivering comprehensive heart and vascular care to patients across Middle Tennessee. The practice's team of cardiologists, electrophysiologists and advanced practice providers offers a full spectrum of cardiovascular services with a commitment to clinical excellence, innovation and patient-centered care.

About Stern Cardiovascular

Founded in 1920 by Memphis physician Dr. Neuton S. Stern, Stern Cardiovascular is one of the largest and most established cardiovascular groups in the tri-state region. The physician-led practice is recognized for its leadership in cardiovascular medicine and medical research, delivering advanced, patient-centered care across Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi through hospital-based services and conveniently located outpatient offices.

Stern Cardiovascular provides comprehensive diagnostic and treatment services across the full spectrum of cardiovascular disease, including hypertension, coronary artery disease, heart failure, valvular disorders, and complex cardiac conditions. Known for combining advanced medical technology with a commitment to compassionate care, Stern Cardiovascular continues to set a standard for clinical excellence and innovation in cardiovascular medicine.

About Atria Health

A physician-owned healthcare services business supporting high-performing, independent heart specialists, Atria Health offers a truly integrated partnership approach that helps independent cardiology practices thrive and maintain their autonomy. The company provides the capital, expertise and innovation to launch new ventures, improve decision-making, drive efficiency and transition to value-based care. With Atria Health, physicians retain true independence via full ownership and control of their practice. The company is backed by Cypress Ridge Partners and is headquartered in Tennessee. For more information, visit atriahealth.co.

SOURCE Atria Health Opco Inc.